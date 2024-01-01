Fastly to Announce Q2 Financial Results on August 8

SAN FRANCISCO - Please note that the conference call has been moved by 30 minutes to 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.
Fastly will host a conference call to answer questions at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019, instead of 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) as previously announced. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-4110 from the United States or (647) 689-6608 internationally with conference ID 8879254. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.
Investor Inquiries
Media Inquiries
Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.