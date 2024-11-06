Fastly to hold flagship event Yamagoya2024 13:00~ Wednesday, November 6, 2024, @WITH HARAJUKU HALL

At Yamagoya2024, Fastly Founder and Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman will talk about market trends and Fastly's future prospects, along with the latest customer cases. Chief Product Officer Kip Compton will also explain Fastly's edge cloud platform and its advantages, the company's future product roadmap, and information on the latest technologies.

In addition, we will invite companies that provide excellent digital experiences, such as CyberAgent, Paidy, Ubie, and Kauche, to give talks on Fastly's use cases. After the session, we plan to hold a networking party to encourage participants to network with each other and expand new business opportunities.

The details of the event are as follows:

Event summary

Event name: Fastly Yamagoya2024

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 13:00-19:30

Venue: WITH HARAJUKU HALL

1-14-30 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 100-0006

Access: 1-minute walk from JR Yamanote Line Harajuku Station

1-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line / Fukutoshin Line Meiji Jingumae Station

7 minutes walk from Tokyo Metro Ginza Line / Hanzomon Line / Chiyoda Line Omotesando Station

Organizer: Fastly, Inc.

Participation fee: Free (pre-registration required)

Application: https://learn.fastly.com/Yamagoya2024.html

List of sessions

Opening Remarks

Yoshihiro Konno, Country Manager, Fastly, Inc.

Fastly future outlook, global market trends and customer cases

Fastly Chief Technology Officer and Director Artur Bergman

Advantages of Fastly Edge Cloud Platform, future product roadmap and latest updates

Fastly Chief Product Officer Kip Compton

Fastly usage case in Jump TOON

CyberAgent Inc. SGE Manga Business Division SRE Hasebe Mitsuhiro

How Japan's largest BNPL (deferred payment) payment provider is using Fastly Next-Gen WAF

Paidy Inc. Security Cyber ​​Security & GRC Team Lead Joseph LeRoy

Operations Cost Management, Senior Manager John Ganotakis

Mastering Next-Gen WAF! Ubie's product security

Ubie Inc., Infrastructure and Security Platform Group, SRE, Shintaro Kurachi

Kauche’s full use of Fastly Compute

Kauche, Product Division, Software Engineer, Kenta Takahashi

Continuously evolving HTTP (from the field of IETF 121)

Fastly Inc., Senior Principal OSS Engineer, Kazuho Oku

For details and registering, please visit the official event website below.

https://learn.fastly.com/Yamagoya2024.html

Origin of the event name "Yamagoya":

We named our flagship event in Japan "Yamagoya" with the hope that it will be a place where people who already use Fastly (those who have seen the summit) and those who are considering using Fastly in the future (those heading to the summit) can exchange information in a "hut on the mountainside." This year marks the 8th time this event has been held.

Please note:

Media members are welcome to attend and cover some sessions. If you would like to cover the event, please register on the event's official website and contact the press contact listed below with the name of the session you plan to cover.

Please post using the hashtag #yamagoya2024.

The schedule and speakers may be subject to change.