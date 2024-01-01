PRIVACY STATEMENT FOR JOB APPLICANTS

When you apply to a job on this site, the personal data contained in your application will be collected by Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly”), which is located at 475 Brannan St., Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States of America, and available by email at gc@fastly.com. Your personal data will be processed for the purposes of administering Fastly’s recruitment related activities, which include setting up and conducting interviews, evaluating and assessing the interview results, and as is otherwise needed in the recruitment and hiring processes. Such processing is conducted in accordance with Art. 6(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (General Data Protection Regulation) for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Fastly, which are the solicitation, evaluation, and selection of applicants for employment.

Your personal data will be shared with Greenhouse Software, Inc. (“Greenhouse”), a cloud services provider located in the United States of America and engaged by Fastly to help manage our recruitment and hiring process, subject to an agreement between Fastly and Greenhouse that limits the collection and use of your personal data related to Fastly’s recruitment and hiring activities. If you are located outside of the United States, your personal data will be transferred to the United States once you submit it through this site.

Your personal data will be retained by Fastly as long as Fastly determines it is necessary to evaluate your application for employment and related administration. In addition to this privacy statement and the GDPR, your personal data will be processed in accordance with Fastly’s privacy policy, which may be found here.