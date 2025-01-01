We’re giving away all of our cache.

A first that you can only get from Fastly. It’s the same powerful cache that supercharges our CDN and we’re giving you fine, programmatic access to it. 

Benefits

Transform the content before you cache it

The raw power of API primitives to support your caching needs. Learn more

HTTP Cache API

Customize caching behavior with ease with this fully integrated API that lets you make changes to the cache properties of an object, and adjust headers like Cache-Control, all within the context of an HTTP flow.

Core Cache API

Implement high-performance cache applications with advanced features such as request collapsing, streaming miss, revalidation, and surrogate key purging.

Simple Cache API

Take advantage of a straightforward get/set interface for basic, volatile data so you can set flags for A/B testing, resume authentication flows, stash computational output, and more.

