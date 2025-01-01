Domain Research API
Integrate domain search and real-time availability into your platform, to help your customers find the perfect domain for their new app, website, or business. In milliseconds, your customers will know if a domain is available, premium-priced, or for sale in the major domain aftermarkets.
Embed powerful domain search directly into your platform, allowing your customers to find domains without leaving your site. Ideal for website builders, hosting providers, or CMS and ecommerce platforms streamlining user onboarding, domain registrars offering domain suggestions, or branding agencies helping startups brainstorm business names.
As an ICANN-accredited domain registrar, we ensure that you receive the most accurate, up-to-date, and trustworthy domain availability data. With direct access to domain registries, we instantly check if a domain is available—with no false positives.
With intelligent, context-aware suggestions, and ultra-fast brainstorming, we present a variety of relevant top-level domains, helping your customers find the perfect name and think beyond .com.
Give your users access to millions of domain options, including hard-to-find TLDs and creative domain hacks. Fastly’s Domain Research API helps users secure memorable, brand-aligned domains quickly, enhancing satisfaction and giving your platform a competitive edge.
Test the Domain Research API capabilities at Domainr
Learn more