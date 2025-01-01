AI-Powered Edge Control
Fastly MCP Server
The Fastly Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is your secure bridge to AI-driven operations on the Fastly platform. Use AI models to manage your Fastly infrastructure, security settings, and performance monitoring through natural language interactions.
Streamline operations with AI tools
The Fastly MCP Server simplifies complex tasks, allowing you to manage your Fastly services more efficiently just by asking. Leverage AI to handle routine configurations, monitor performance, and enforce security policies with natural language commands.
Configuration Management
Create, update, and manage Fastly services, versions, domains, and backends using simple, natural language prompts.
Cache Management & Purging
Define cache settings and instantly purge cached content for specific URLs or tags. Ensure content freshness and control delivery with AI prompts.
Security Configuration & Audit
Configure your ACLs (Access Control Lists), view TLS certificate status across domains, and generate security audit reports. Get AI-driven suggestions to harden your edge defense against threats.
Performance Monitoring & Optimization Insights
Retrieve historical statistics and metrics for your Fastly services. Understand traffic patterns, cache hit ratios, and identify optimization areas with AI assistance.
Ready to get started?
Start your journey toward smarter edge management today.