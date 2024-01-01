The next version of the internet is here.

HTTP/3 and QUIC

Web browsers, web servers and other critical pieces of web infrastructure are getting support with this new standard. This is the modern version of HTTP, which web browsers use to communicate with web servers and send data back and forth. 

Request a demo
Hero image
Modern protocols

Performance, security and flexibility for the modern web.

The benefits of HTTP/3 and QUIC are most evident for businesses that rely heavily on mobile users, or have customers in parts of the world that have spotty internet connections.

Deliver a better experience globally

Web traffic flows faster because it’s designed to avoid head-of-line blocking and offers a low-latency handshake that significantly reduces rebuffering.

Secure more with built-in encryption

TLS 1.3 - the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol - is built directly into QUIC. This design more effectively secures headers and metadata from third parties, ensuring more private, trustworthy connections than ever before.

Integrate deeper to innovate faster

Because QUIC runs in userspace, it integrates seamlessly with Fastly’s tooling, tracing and logging infrastructure. This makes it easier for developers to run and learn from experiments, enabling more rapid deployment and evolution of sites and apps.

Features

Latest version of the internet

Explore the key features and how they are enhancing the performance, security and reliability of internet communication.

Talk to an expert

Faster connection establishment

QUIC's handshake is much faster, as it combines the initial connection setup and encryption handshake into a single step, reducing latency, especially for users connecting to a server for the first time.

Enhanced security

HTTP/3 ensures that data exchanged between the client and the server remains secure and protected from attacks. HTTP/3 uses TLS 1.3 for encryption, which is the most up-to-date and secure version of the Transport Layer Security protocol.

Improved reliability

QUIC includes built-in mechanisms for detecting and recovering from packet loss or network congestion more efficiently. When a packet is lost, QUIC can retransmit only the lost packet while preserving the order of the other packets, ensuring a smoother browsing experience, even on unreliable networks.

Looking for more?

QUIC is now RFC 9000

QUIC is a new latency-reducing, reliable and secure internet transport protocol that is slated to replace TCP the most commmonly used transport today.

Read more

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024