Loveholidays P75 time to first byte has improved by 18% for all clients with HTTP/3 enabled
HTTP/3 and QUIC
Web browsers, web servers and other critical pieces of web infrastructure are getting support with this new standard. This is the modern version of HTTP, which web browsers use to communicate with web servers and send data back and forth.
The benefits of HTTP/3 and QUIC are most evident for businesses that rely heavily on mobile users, or have customers in parts of the world that have spotty internet connections.
Web traffic flows faster because it’s designed to avoid head-of-line blocking and offers a low-latency handshake that significantly reduces rebuffering.
TLS 1.3 - the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol - is built directly into QUIC. This design more effectively secures headers and metadata from third parties, ensuring more private, trustworthy connections than ever before.
Because QUIC runs in userspace, it integrates seamlessly with Fastly’s tooling, tracing and logging infrastructure. This makes it easier for developers to run and learn from experiments, enabling more rapid deployment and evolution of sites and apps.

QUIC's handshake is much faster, as it combines the initial connection setup and encryption handshake into a single step, reducing latency, especially for users connecting to a server for the first time.
HTTP/3 ensures that data exchanged between the client and the server remains secure and protected from attacks. HTTP/3 uses TLS 1.3 for encryption, which is the most up-to-date and secure version of the Transport Layer Security protocol.
QUIC includes built-in mechanisms for detecting and recovering from packet loss or network congestion more efficiently. When a packet is lost, QUIC can retransmit only the lost packet while preserving the order of the other packets, ensuring a smoother browsing experience, even on unreliable networks.
QUIC is a new latency-reducing, reliable and secure internet transport protocol that is slated to replace TCP the most commmonly used transport today.
