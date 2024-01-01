Hi Fastly customers + friends,

This quarter, our product teams have been busy delivering exciting new features and enhancements. We're thrilled to announce the availability of Dynamic Content Compression for both delivery and compute, and Edge Rate Limiting along with Secret Store support for compute. Our observability suite has expanded with the launch of Alerts and Edge Observer. We've also enhanced Advanced Rate Limiting for Next-Gen WAF edge deployment, and you can now trial Image Optimization directly from the Fastly Control Panel. Explore the full list of updates below!

Table of Contents

Network Services

Dynamic Content Compression

Dynamic Content Compression is now available as a fully supported feature for Full Site Delivery and Compute customers. With this feature, customers can typically compress non-cacheable, dynamic text-based content by about 60-70%, thus cutting the content delivery time by more than half!

The feature is available to all customers at no additional cost. Customers who get billed by bandwidth will continue to be billed by the uncompressed volume of the content (this is no change to the current billing structure).

Image Optimization Free Trial

Easier To Try! The Image Optimizer 30-day Free Trial is now on Fastly’s Pricing page. The link takes you to the Trials Page within the Fastly Control Panel to get started!

Compute

Edge Rate Limiting on Compute

Edge Rate Limiting is now available for Compute customers. For mission-critical applications and experiences, uptime and availability are everything. Edge Rate Limiting allows customers to write logic directly into their applications to clamp down on high-rate application layer attacks that threaten origin availability.

Customers can use this functionality in our public SDKs to help protect their origins from Layer 7 DDoS attacks. This increases uptime, availability, and resiliency for mission-critical applications built on our programmable edge cloud platform. We’ve got a new tutorial available for customers to follow, as well as updates throughout our developer relations hub.

Secret Store for Compute

Fastly Secret Store is a secrets management service that helps customers extend protected access to their origins, applications, and other resources on the Fastly edge. This service allows customers to store, manage, and access credentials and tokens from their Fastly Compute applications.

Observability

Alerts

Automated notification capabilities on service-related performance metrics via API and our Observability UI. Observe metrics defined within the historical stats API and receive alert notifications when critical metrics go out of bounds. Origin, domain, Compute, error rate, and success rate metrics are available to alert on. Alert messages can be integrated and sent to your preferred notification channels.

Edge Observer

The entry point for all of our Observability features in a single, unified interface that provides both real-time and historic metric views at the account, service, and product-line levels. Use default views to gain visibility, delve deeper using our detailed pages, run a live tail view of compute logs, or pull together a custom view and share seamlessly across the organization.

Security

Advanced Rate Limiting Enhancements for Next-Gen WAF Edge Deployment

Rate limit rules have been enhanced to work faster and more effectively to block abusive traffic!

Detection time has been improved from about a minute to seconds when attackers exceed configured thresholds during high-rate attacks. This enhancement provides customers with increased protection for services and APIs protected with the Next-Gen WAF Edge Deployment.