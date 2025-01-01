Hi Fastly users + friends,

We're excited to share our Q1 2025 product releases, packed with features and enhancements designed to simplify your workflows and boost performance. This quarter, we've focused on improving custom dashboards, releasing our staging environment, and strengthening our security offerings. Let's dive into the key updates that will help you deliver faster, safer, and more engaging experiences for your customers.

Custom dashboards enhancements

We've revamped our custom dashboards to make them more user-friendly and powerful. You can now easily navigate, search, and filter existing dashboards with improved management pages. Clone dashboards to quickly iterate on existing setups, and use Terraform to manage configurations programmatically. We've also added drag-and-drop functionality for chart organization and metric detail views within custom dashboards. These improvements aim to provide a simpler yet more flexible experience for monitoring your services.

Fastly staging environment

Available to all Fastly CDN and Fastly Compute customers, our new Fastly Staging Environment allows you to test configuration changes before pushing them to production. Fastly's solution enables you to test across our entire network with a single click or API call. This feature helps you identify and resolve issues early, simplifying your development process and ensuring smoother deployments.

Next-Gen WAF updates

We've updated our Fastly Next-Gen WAF to support Microsoft Teams Workflows, ensuring you continue to receive critical alerts on configuration changes, attack events, and product announcements. This adaptation to Microsoft's new integration method maintains seamless security insights for all Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers using Microsoft Teams for notifications.

Fastly Bot Management updates

We're taking the next steps to dismantle the outdated bot management status quo and are excited to release updates to let you end CAPTCHA for your end users, detect more bots, and reduce Account Takeover. What’s new?



Detecting especially sneaky attacker automation techniques by adding client-side detection (not to be confused with our latest product release for PCI compliance)

Compromised credential checking that levels up our automatic account takeover protection

Dynamic Challenges intelligently adjusts protection based on real-time analysis of incoming traffic – serving only bad bots CAPTCHAs and all others Private Access Tokens or non-interactive challenges



It’s time we end CAPTCHA for our real users, and Fastly is leading the way! With enhanced detection and dynamic responses, your web applications, APIs, and mobile experiences will be protected without impacting end-user experiences.

Announcing ACLs on Compute GA Release

ACLs on Compute provides Compute customers with the ability to control access to specific resources using IP addresses that helps prevent unauthorized access. This is more intuitive with greater resiliency and scale.

Compute origin health checks

Our new Health Checks for Fastly Compute services help you ensure the reliability and availability of data from Compute origins. You can now configure health check definitions for statically defined Compute backends, allowing you to avoid routing traffic to unhealthy backends. This feature also enables WASM guest code to use health check results for creating dynamic logic, such as load-balancing abstractions.

Client-Side Protection

We're excited to announce the general availability of our Fastly Client-Side Protection product. This new offering helps you meet PCI-DSS compliance requirements, specifically addressing sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1. It provides real-time monitoring and protection against unauthorized modifications to client-side scripts, helping you secure sensitive customer data and maintain compliance.

These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to providing you with the tools and capabilities you need to build and deliver exceptional digital experiences. We look forward to seeing how you'll use these new features to create even faster, safer, and more engaging services for your customers.