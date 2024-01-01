Hi Fastly customers + friends,

In Q2, we added support for several new logging endpoints, enhanced the user experience in our control panel, improved our Terraform provider support, and now provide more flexibility over how content is delivered over our network to help customers better control their delivery costs. We also brought our total global number of Fastly POPs to 64, along with 52 Tbps of connected network capacity (as of 6/30/19). Continue reading about what we’ve been up to the past quarter below.

Table of Contents

Network updates: 64 global POPs, 52 Tbps of edge capacity

We now operate 64 global POPs. We recently deployed sites in Europe, India, and added a second location in Singapore. Our new sites and upgraded POPs extend our total connected edge capacity to 52 Tbps as of 6/30/19.

Logging endpoint support

Kafka logging endpoint in Limited Availability



Fastly's log streaming feature can now send log files to Apache Kafka. Kafka is an open-source, high-throughput, low-latency platform for handling real-time data feeds. If you are interested in enabling this endpoint for your account, please contact support@fastly.com.

Rackspace Cloud Files, OpenStack, and Log Shuttle endpoints in Limited Availability



Limited Availability support for Rackspace Cloud Files, OpenStack, and Log Shuttle logging endpoints is now available to all customers by default. For more information about how to add Cloud Files, OpenStack, and Log Shuttle endpoints to your service, please review our documentation.

Logging placement support added to the control panel



Originally an API-only feature, logging placement has now been added to the control panel for every logging endpoint. Logging placement allows control over where the generated VCL logging call should be placed, overriding any logging format version default.

Fastly control panel enhancements

New origin creation workflow



Our origin creation process has been reduced from a complex form to a single form field. This has streamlined the new account setup process and overall customer experience. This change does not affect the API.

Terraform support and Golang API client

In June, we released a number of major updates to the Fastly Terraform provider. The latest version of the provider (0.8.0) provides support for an update to the overall Terraform SDK (0.12) that adds major improvements to how data can be structured and provides support for a variety of new iterators. Our new provider also includes support for logging to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage plus the addition of service and version comments. This new version of the provider also uses the latest version of the go-fastly client library (1.0.0), which forms the interface between the Terraform provider and the Fastly API. A full changelog for the Fastly provider can be found in the GitHub repository.

Billing Zone anycast in Limited Availability

Billing Zone anycast addresses are now in Limited Availability, allowing customers with content at the apex of their domain(s) to restrict which Fastly POPs are used to deliver that content based on price.

In addition to the existing global anycast option which prioritizes performance, we now offer two new anycast options that prioritize cost savings over performance:



Maximum Billing Zone (MBZ) 100: This option includes only the Fastly POPs located in North America and Europe billing regions.



Maximum Billing Zone (MBZ) 200: This option includes all Fastly POPs in MBZ 100 as well as those in the billing regions of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and South America. It does not include POPs in Brazil, India, and South Africa billing regions.



The limited availability offering of Billing Zone anycast only supports IPv4 addresses and IPv6 support will be added for General Availability. If you’re interested in using these new Billing Zone anycast options, you can obtain the anycast addresses for your Fastly service(s) by contacting support@fastly.com.