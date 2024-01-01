Q2 2024

Hi Fastly customers + friends,


This quarter, we've been busy enhancing our platform with exciting new products and features! Highlights include a new Bot Management solution and the Beta release of Fastly AI Accelerator for improved AI cost efficiency and performance. Check out the full list of updates below!


Table of Contents


Compute

Security

Observability

Product Experience

Compute


AI Accelerator Beta


Fastly AI Accelerator reduces API calls and bills with intelligent, semantic caching. For this initial beta release, we are starting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT text API. Your AI requests can be faster and more efficient — by just changing a single line of code.


Simplified Compute Service Creation


This new workflow for creating Compute services lets developers step through a wizard-style experience to set up and configure their new service, select a basic language starter kit for their new service, add and configure a custom domain and TLS, and sync their new service to their local machine with a single command.


Security


Bot Management


Stop bots, not innovation. Fastly Bot Management eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences.


Managed Security Service Time to Notify SLA Update


This update to Fastly’s Managed Security Service guarantees notification for critical impacts to availability. It ensures customers get notified within 30 minutes of Fastly detecting a critical incident, an industry-leading commitment.


Observability


Sustainability Dashboard Beta


This dashboard provides visibility and transparency of Fastly’s carbon emission and network energy consumption through data visualizations, including renewable power - amount of renewable power consumed by Fastly infrastructure; non-renewable power - amount of non-renewable power consumed by Fastly infrastructure; total power - sum of renewable and non-renewable power; carbon - amount of carbon emissions measured in Tonnes (T); and bandwidth - total bytes delivered.


Product Experience


Unified Navigation and Universal Search


This is a major UI update for Fastly Control Panel, incorporating innovative technology and modern design patterns to elevate our user experience. What’s new:


  • Performance Improvements: Leveraging Elasticsearch and Microfrontend (MFE), we have significantly improved site and search performance.

  • Expanded Search Capabilities: We’ve extended our search functionality beyond service searches. You can now search for Users and TLS certificates.

  • Better User Experience: The new interface supports various screen sizes and includes user-friendly features like keyboard navigation and dark mode, adapting seamlessly into your everyday habits and needs.


