Hi Fastly customers + friends,

This quarter, we've been busy enhancing our platform with exciting new products and features! Highlights include a new Bot Management solution and the Beta release of Fastly AI Accelerator for improved AI cost efficiency and performance. Check out the full list of updates below!

Table of Contents

Compute

AI Accelerator Beta

Fastly AI Accelerator reduces API calls and bills with intelligent, semantic caching. For this initial beta release, we are starting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT text API. Your AI requests can be faster and more efficient — by just changing a single line of code.

Simplified Compute Service Creation

This new workflow for creating Compute services lets developers step through a wizard-style experience to set up and configure their new service, select a basic language starter kit for their new service, add and configure a custom domain and TLS, and sync their new service to their local machine with a single command.

Security

Bot Management

Stop bots, not innovation. Fastly Bot Management eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences.

Managed Security Service Time to Notify SLA Update

This update to Fastly’s Managed Security Service guarantees notification for critical impacts to availability. It ensures customers get notified within 30 minutes of Fastly detecting a critical incident, an industry-leading commitment.

Observability

Sustainability Dashboard Beta

This dashboard provides visibility and transparency of Fastly’s carbon emission and network energy consumption through data visualizations, including renewable power - amount of renewable power consumed by Fastly infrastructure; non-renewable power - amount of non-renewable power consumed by Fastly infrastructure; total power - sum of renewable and non-renewable power; carbon - amount of carbon emissions measured in Tonnes (T); and bandwidth - total bytes delivered.

Product Experience

Unified Navigation and Universal Search

This is a major UI update for Fastly Control Panel, incorporating innovative technology and modern design patterns to elevate our user experience. What’s new:

