Hi Fastly users and friends,

We’re excited to introduce our Q2 2025 product updates, which bring innovative features, enhanced security measures, and tools designed to simplify your workflows and elevate the performance of your digital experiences. With a focus on usability, scalability, and security, these updates reflect our commitment to empowering your digital businesses for success.

Table of Contents:



DDoS Protection

AI Bot Management (General Availability)

Staging Environment Enhancements

Next-Gen WAF Agent Auto-Update for Windows (GA)

Granular User Access Control & Permissions Enhancements

Dual IPv4/IPv6 Support for Origins

Design and UX Updates for Origin & Domain Inspector

New Log Explorer & Insights API



1. DDoS Protection

What’s new?



Meet Events - each suspected attack is represented by an event, displayed in a comprehensive new Event Timeline



Explore Event Details - understand traffic patterns, automatically-generated mitigation rules, and those rules’ impact on attack traffic, all from a convenient Event Details page



Decipher every custom-crafted rule - use the attributes we’re blocking against and the resulting impacted traffic to quickly and easily validate efficacy.



Customers recognize that a turnkey, automated solution is essential to stopping DDoS attacks, particularly short-lived attacks that can disrupt services in seconds. However, they need visibility into what’s being mitigated and its impact before confidently enabling blocking mode. This update provides instant verification of Fastly DDoS Protection’s effectiveness, allowing them to seamlessly transition to blocking mode to ensure security, performance, and uninterrupted revenue generation.

2. AI Bot Management (General Availability)

We’re thrilled to announce the general availability of AI Bot Management. Addressing customer demand, this powerful feature helps manage interactions between AI bots and your content, allowing you to:



Understand which AI bots are crawling your content.



Control and block bots from scraping or extracting your data without consent.



Stop AI bots from incurring hidden costs.



Key Features:



Identify and classify bots into Verified (AI Crawlers/Fetched) or Suspected (AI Crawlers/Fetched).



Utilize the pre-built AI Bot Signals System List or customize lists as needed.



Read more about how this feature can protect your content while maintaining seamless user experiences.



3. Staging Environment Enhancements

Fastly’s Staging Environment is now available as a self-service feature for all CDN and Compute customers, along with some new enhancements.

What’s New:



Expanded purge capabilities (Purge All, Purge by Key, etc.).



Staging variables for Compute and VCL.



Accessible directly through the Fastly Control Panel with no additional cost.



4. Next-Gen WAF Agent Auto-Update for Windows (GA)

Next-Gen WAF Agent Auto-Update functionality is now generally available for Windows. This feature allows customers to automatically receive agent updates with minimal manual intervention—reducing maintenance overhead.

Why It Matters:

Manually updating agent versions can lead to delays and vulnerabilities. Auto-Update ensures you're always equipped with the latest, most secure WAF capabilities.

5. Granular User Access Control & Permissions Enhancements

We’ve improved Granular User Access Control to make managing permissions more precise and efficient.

What’s New:



Superusers can limit access to selected services for users with the User role directly in the Fastly Control Panel.



New Predefined Roles for TLS:



TLS Admin: Full access to TLS Endpoints (API & UI).

TLS Viewer: Read-only access to TLS Endpoints.









Benefits:



Streamlined permissions for better user management.



Greater visibility into access rights for each role.



6. Dual IPv4/IPv6 Support for Origins

To future-proof your infrastructure and enhance compatibility, Fastly CDN and Compute now support dual-stack IPv4/IPv6 traffic to origins.

Why It Matters:



Mitigates IPv4 address exhaustion.



Supports direct routing between Fastly CDN and customer origins.



Reduces operational complexity while improving performance.



7. Design and UX Updates for Origin & Domain Inspector

We’ve refreshed the Origin and Domain Inspector dashboards for an improved user experience.

Changes Include:



Enhanced sorting/filtering for origins and domains.



Direct links to Log Explorer and Insights pages.



Summarized metrics for quick problem resolution.



These updates make it easier to navigate large datasets and identify key issues faster.



8. New Log Explorer & Insights API

We’ve introduced an upgraded Log Explorer and Insights API that includes support for custom aggregation parameters and time-series data.

Why It’s Important:



Delivers greater flexibility with logs.



Supports trend analysis and time-series visualizations.



New ASN breakdown chart helps identify network provider issues effectively.



Additional Announcements:



POP Expansion into Mexico: Fastly’s first Point of Presence (POP) in Mexico, located in Querétaro, improves latency and reliability within the region.



Client-Side Protection: Now available for safeguarding sensitive customer data with PCI-DSS compliance.



Shielding on Compute (GA for Rust SDK): Core CDN capabilities like shielding traffic flows are now accessible for Compute workloads via APIs.



We thank you for your trust in Fastly and the opportunity to power your incredible web experiences. We’re committed to helping you achieve faster, safer, and more engaging digital interactions. Don’t hesitate to reach out with feedback on these updates—let’s keep building extraordinary things together!

Sincerely,



The Fastly Team