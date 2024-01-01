Hi Fastly users + friends,

We're thrilled to announce a robust lineup of new features and enhancements this quarter, designed to elevate your experience across our platform. Our latest releases span multiple areas, including Network Services with the general availability of MASQUE Relay, and the limited availability of our HTTP Cache API for Compute. We've also made significant strides in Security, introducing streamlined NGWAF onboarding and an integrated Security Starter Package. On the Product Experience front, we're excited to unveil our enhanced Search and updated Navigation. Lastly, we've revamped our trial process with comprehensive Product Line Trials. These updates reflect our commitment to enhancing privacy, simplifying workflows, and empowering you with more flexible testing capabilities. Let's dive into the details of these exciting new offerings!

Table of Contents

Network Services

MASQUE Relay GA

Fastly's MASQUE Relay, now generally available, offers enhanced user privacy protection through a double-blinded secure proxy system. This feature enables users to access internet content, including HTTPS and other protocols, without exposing their client IP addresses. As privacy becomes a critical market differentiator and regulatory pressures increase, MASQUE Relay helps tech companies meet the growing demand for user data protection. By implementing this standardized method for constructing privacy-preserving networks, businesses can address compliance requirements and allocate resources more effectively to privacy initiatives. Ideal for companies who need to have robust privacy measures, MASQUE Relay provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding user privacy in today's data-sensitive landscape.

Compute

Fastly HTTP Cache API Limited Availability

Fastly's new HTTP Cache API, now in Limited Availability for Rust developers on Compute, offers enhanced programmatic control over caching within the HTTP flow. This API allows developers to modify cache properties, adjust requests before origin transmission, and fine-tune cache-control settings. It complements our existing Core Cache and Simple Cache APIs, providing a complete suite of caching tools. Key capabilities include selective caching of origin responses, overriding default behaviors, modifying headers and body content, and making response decisions based on cache status. For our Compute customers, particularly those handling dynamic content, this means greater flexibility in customizing content delivery, optimizing performance, and reducing origin load. The HTTP Cache API empowers developers to create more efficient, responsive, and tailored web experiences, ultimately enhancing end-user satisfaction and potentially reducing operational costs.

Security

Streamlined NGWAF Onboarding

We've streamlined the Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF) onboarding process, allowing customers to enable NGWAF on a delivery service with just a few clicks, removing the requirement for API calls. These updates are available to customers who don't currently use Next-Gen WAF or Legacy WAF. For existing NGWAF and Legacy WAF users, the current experience remains unchanged. These improvements mark a significant step towards enhancing ease of use and accessibility of our security features.

Security Starter Package

The Security Starter Package, formerly known as Essentials, is now fully integrated into the Fastly control panel, providing a unified experience for new customers. This integration eliminates the need to switch between web interfaces, simplifying product management and demonstration.

Product Experience

Enhanced Search and updated Navigation

We've significantly enhanced our Universal Search functionality with enhanced Search and updated Navigation in the Fastly Control Panel. Search can leverage advanced keyword recognition and intelligent path mapping. This powerful upgrade allows our customers to effortlessly locate key product pages and features by simply typing keywords, such as "WAF," into the search bar. Our system now intelligently presents both relevant search results and direct navigation paths to important pages like our Next-Gen WAF. The updated Navigation improves discoverability, enabling our customers to quickly find relevant product features. It also boosts efficiency by providing convenient shortcuts within our Control Panel, particularly beneficial for users who frequently access specific pages. Notably, we've optimized the feature for mobile use, ensuring seamless access for on-the-go users. This update underscores our commitment to continually improving our platform's usability and accessibility, empowering our customers to navigate our extensive offerings with ease and precision.

Product Line Trials

Instead of initiating separate trials for individual features, you can now dive into a combined trial that encompasses the Network Services, Compute, & Observability product line. This upgrade allows you to explore a wider range of functionalities seamlessly. We've also expanded our Observability trial to include all features available in our packages, with the addition of alerts and edge observer to the trial platform. This enhancement enables a more thorough evaluation of our offerings, allowing you to better understand and leverage the full capabilities of our platform. By providing a more holistic trial experience, we're making it easier for you to discover new tools and unlock the full potential of our services. This upgrade helps you maximize the value you derive from our platform.