Hi Fastly users + friends,

We're excited to announce significant feature launches and enhancements this quarter, designed to elevate user experience across our platform. Our latest releases address critical areas of security, observability, storage, and AI acceleration. Key updates include the general availability of DDoS Protection for robust security against application-level attacks, Log Explorer & Insights for enhanced observability, Object Storage for cost-effective large file management, and AI Accelerator for optimizing LLM API performance. These offerings reflect our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address our customers' evolving needs. Let's explore how these new features can benefit your operations.

Table of Contents

Security

DDoS Protection GA

Fastly DDoS Protection rapidly deploys and automatically protects against disruptive and distributed threats to maintain the performance and availability of your applications and APIs. From startups launching their first mobile app to the world’s largest e-commerce sites, every application and API on the internet is susceptible to DDoS attacks slowing their service, inflating cloud expenses, or, worse, taking them offline. With Fastly DDoS Protection, anyone can flip a switch and enable immediate protection. The solution leverages Fastly’s global capacity of over 350 Tbps to absorb massive network layer attacks while using proprietary, adaptive techniques to automatically block malicious traffic before it impacts you.

Observability

Log Explorer & Insights GA

Log Explorer & Insights has now transitioned from beta with significant improvements as part of our Observability Packages. This turnkey feature enables developers and operators to gain actionable insights from log data directly on the Fastly Platform, without complex data pipelines. The Insights dashboard provides visualizations for proactive trend identification, performance optimization, and issue troubleshooting. Log Explorer allows users to view, filter, and analyze individual logs within the Fastly console or API, eliminating the need for third-party data collectors. Currently available for all services except Compute (planned for Q1 2025), it stores data in the United States for up to 7 days.

Storage

Object Storage GA

AI

AI Accelerator GA