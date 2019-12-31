Benefits of a Modern CDN Checklist
Does your CDN offer the full range of benefits to ensure you are delivering high-performing websites and applications?
Modern CDN Checklist
Content delivery networks need to be fast, secure, and reliable. Use this checklist
to determine whether your CDN offers the full range of benefits that ensure your
business stands out with high-performing websites and applications.
Fastly CDN
Your CDN
Provides full control and flexibility for delivering apps and content.
✔
Supports API-friendly control.
✔
Includes real-time visibility and control.
✔
Delivers security at the edge.
✔
Reduces costs and improves efficiency.
✔
Offers total cost of ownership that meets your needs.
✔
Integrates into your existing development process and tools.
✔
Supports web standards and open-source software.
✔
Encourages test driving.
✔
Prioritizes support and shares customer success stories.
✔
“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.”
David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays
“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”
Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY
“We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.”
Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur
An IDC MarketScape Worldwide Commercial CDN Leader
Recognized in 2022 as a Leader by IDC for our innovative, developer-focused content delivery services.
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Of Fastly Network Services
Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years. Learn about the cost savings and business benefits of Fastly CDN.
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
291 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of September 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).