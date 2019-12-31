Benefits of a Modern CDN Checklist

Modern CDN Checklist

Content delivery networks need to be fast, secure, and reliable. Use this checklist

to determine whether your CDN offers the full range of benefits that ensure your

business stands out with high-performing websites and applications.

Fastly CDN Your CDN Provides full control and flexibility for delivering apps and content. ✔ Supports API-friendly control. ✔ Includes real-time visibility and control. ✔ Delivers security at the edge. ✔ Reduces costs and improves efficiency. ✔ Offers total cost of ownership that meets your needs. ✔ Integrates into your existing development process and tools. ✔ Supports web standards and open-source software. ✔ Encourages test driving. ✔ Prioritizes support and shares customer success stories. ✔

Hear what our customers have to say

“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.” David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays “Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.” Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY “We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.” Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur

