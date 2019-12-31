Fastly Origin Inspector

View origin-to-edge metrics with Fastly Origin Inspector

Edge cloud platformObservability MetricsContent delivery

Origin Inspector provides you with a data stream and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud.

On this page

Visibility from edge to origin

Adding a CDN to your delivery network is essential for improving performance and speed, but it doesn’t need to come at the cost of decreased visibility into your origin performance.

Say goodbye to complicated origin data pipelines or lack of visibility. Origin Inspector provides you with a data stream and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud. Effortlessly monitor every origin response, byte, status code, and more without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Granular visibility 

Get visibility of every response from origin to edge so you can report and react in real-time to changes in origin behavior. 

Simplified data pipelines 

Monitor and report on egress data within the Fastly UI without needing to set up complex data pipelines.

Improve performance 

Access both real-time and historical data to help you troubleshoot errors and improve origin performance.

Measurable ROI 

Quantify origin infrastructure and egress cost savings to make more informed business decisions.

Use cases for Origin Inspector

Monitor origin health

Inspect every origin response, origin byte, and status code to get insight into origin errors and failures. Identifying opportunities to strengthen your delivery strategy now can prevent a drop in performance later and maintain high quality end-user experience.

Real-time metrics for live events

Get end-to-end visibility of traffic to your origin during critical calendar and live events. 

Troubleshoot origin errors 

Proactively monitor egress traffic, investigate origin failures, and deploy solutions for issues that arise at any point of your distributed system.

Validate your investment 

Quantify the extent to which Fastly services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding.

Shift Commerce logo

"Using Origin Inspector to monitor real-time egress traffic and errors at the per-origin level hugely simplified our origin visibility — and we were able to connect it to our existing alerting solution."

Ryan Townsend

Co-Founder & CTO



FAQ
Origin Inspector FAQ

Everything you need to know–Origin Inspector product capabilities, enablement, and pricing.

Read the FAQ

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

277 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

Ready to get started?

Get in touch.

Talk to an expert