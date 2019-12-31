Visibility from edge to origin

Adding a CDN to your delivery network is essential for improving performance and speed, but it doesn’t need to come at the cost of decreased visibility into your origin performance.

Say goodbye to complicated origin data pipelines or lack of visibility. Origin Inspector provides you with a data stream and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud. Effortlessly monitor every origin response, byte, status code, and more without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Granular visibility

Get visibility of every response from origin to edge so you can report and react in real-time to changes in origin behavior.

Simplified data pipelines

Monitor and report on egress data within the Fastly UI without needing to set up complex data pipelines.

Improve performance

Access both real-time and historical data to help you troubleshoot errors and improve origin performance.

Measurable ROI

Quantify origin infrastructure and egress cost savings to make more informed business decisions.

Use cases for Origin Inspector

Monitor origin health

Inspect every origin response, origin byte, and status code to get insight into origin errors and failures. Identifying opportunities to strengthen your delivery strategy now can prevent a drop in performance later and maintain high quality end-user experience.

Real-time metrics for live events

Get end-to-end visibility of traffic to your origin during critical calendar and live events.

Troubleshoot origin errors

Proactively monitor egress traffic, investigate origin failures, and deploy solutions for issues that arise at any point of your distributed system.

Quantify the extent to which Fastly services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding.

"Using Origin Inspector to monitor real-time egress traffic and errors at the per-origin level hugely simplified our origin visibility — and we were able to connect it to our existing alerting solution." Ryan Townsend Co-Founder & CTO







