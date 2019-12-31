View origin-to-edge metrics with Fastly Origin Inspector
Origin Inspector provides you with a data stream and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud.
Visibility from edge to origin
Adding a CDN to your delivery network is essential for improving performance and speed, but it doesn’t need to come at the cost of decreased visibility into your origin performance.
Say goodbye to complicated origin data pipelines or lack of visibility. Origin Inspector provides you with a data stream and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud. Effortlessly monitor every origin response, byte, status code, and more without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector.
Granular visibility
Get visibility of every response from origin to edge so you can report and react in real-time to changes in origin behavior.
Simplified data pipelines
Monitor and report on egress data within the Fastly UI without needing to set up complex data pipelines.
Improve performance
Access both real-time and historical data to help you troubleshoot errors and improve origin performance.
Measurable ROI
Quantify origin infrastructure and egress cost savings to make more informed business decisions.
Use cases for Origin Inspector
Monitor origin health
Inspect every origin response, origin byte, and status code to get insight into origin errors and failures. Identifying opportunities to strengthen your delivery strategy now can prevent a drop in performance later and maintain high quality end-user experience.
Real-time metrics for live events
Get end-to-end visibility of traffic to your origin during critical calendar and live events.
Troubleshoot origin errors
Proactively monitor egress traffic, investigate origin failures, and deploy solutions for issues that arise at any point of your distributed system.
Validate your investment
Quantify the extent to which Fastly services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding.
"Using Origin Inspector to monitor real-time egress traffic and errors at the per-origin level hugely simplified our origin visibility — and we were able to connect it to our existing alerting solution."
Ryan Townsend
Co-Founder & CTO
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
277 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).