Why consider a managed CDN?

The use of managed content delivery networks (CDNs) are on the rise, particularly amongst companies that push large volumes of content catering to a global audience or require a high degree of availability. Managed CDNs offer the same performance benefits as public CDNs but with even greater control and security options.

A managed CDN is essentially a CDN running on your own private network. You can choose to have dedicated hardware or points of presence (POPs) located in whichever regions best support your unique traffic needs. Because you are using your existing bandwidth, you don’t need to pay additional network usage costs associated with a public CDN.

Managed CDNs offer many benefits. Since none of your data is shared, you can keep Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificates within your datacenters for enhanced security. You also maintain full control over the machines, including who can physically access them. A managed CDN can be designed to achieve cache hit rates above 99% by eliminating space constraints, so even long tail content remains in cache for longer improving your end user’s experiences.

Managed CDNs are no longer only for industry behemoths, as they are now an increasingly accessible option either as your sole CDN or as part of a multi-CDN strategy.

Fastly will design and manage your CDN end-to-end. We’ll work with you to: Determine your ideal POP locations and performance capacities

Calculate storage capacity and cost vs. hit-rate tradeoffs—some customers opt for >99% hit rates

Select the optimal origin shield location to reduce back-end costs

Write custom configurations using Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to execute logic at the edge

Benefits of Fastly’s Managed CDN

Fastly delivers our Managed CDN as a customized, fully managed service, making it easy for you to focus on your core competency rather than building the functionality in-house. You get the benefit of our leading public CDN technology on your own private network, including Dynamic Site Acceleration, request collapsing, instant invalidation, real-time service provisioning, live-stream and on-demand video, image manipulation, real-time visibility, and security.

Dedicated caching

A Fastly Managed CDN consistently delivers highly predictable performance because your data is stored on dedicated servers that are optimally sized and maintained for you. We can include sufficient storage capacity to enable near perfect cache hit rates. High cache hit ratios result in improved performance for users, driving a better user experience, and ultimately higher conversion. Furthermore, the N + 1 server capacity and 2N object storage redundancy architecture of our mid-to-large sized POPs ensures a high availability solution.

Flexible deployment

The POP locations and capacities of Fastly Managed CDNs can be tailored to meet your unique business needs. We can add capacity exactly where you need to optimize performance, tailoring a solution to meet your RPS, storage, and bandwidth needs. We can also leverage any existing IP transit and interconnection relationships to take advantage of favorable bandwidth pricing. If applicable, we can design your private network to comply with country specific laws governing the location of stored data.

Secure

Securing mission-critical data requires a multi-faceted approach and implementing the highest standard of TLS encryption across your website shouldn’t slow it down. With Fastly, you can terminate secure TLS connections at the edge of your private network, closer to users, offloading encrypted traffic from your origin servers for better performance. You can maintain control over your own TLS/SSL Certificates or have Fastly provide them. Additionally, Fastly Managed CDNs can also benefit from your existing security measures and policies because they reside on your network.

Fully managed service

With Fastly, you get comprehensive CDN engineering. We do everything from development to integration and management. Our experts truly become an extension of your team. Not only are our Customer Support Engineers readily available by phone or chat, but we also offer dedicated support staff, either onsite or remote, and training sessions for your team. Regardless of your support needs, we constantly review changes in your applications, traffic, and users, and fine-tune your CDN to optimize for these changes. Fastly Managed CDNs also include 24/7/365 monitoring, alerting, and incident response.

Cost savings

Managed CDNs that used to be prohibitively expensive are now within reach even for mid-sized companies. Fastly’s “as-a-service” model results in a fixed monthly cost that results in an operating expense to your business rather than a capital expense, helping minimize impact to cash flow. Once implemented, cost savings are realized through improved cache rates that reduce load on origin servers. We also integrate with your current security solutions and allow developers to easily configure their Fastly service, which streamlines workflows to maximize your investment in existing resources and teams.