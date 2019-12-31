What to expect during onboarding: Select, Complete, Custom Package
We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way.
On this page
We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way. This team consists of a Solutions Architect and a Program Manager. You may also have an Account Manager and a Technical Account Manager (TAM).
Onboarding begins when we get your signed service order and ends when your services are running properly on Fastly. Depending on the Onboarding Package you selected, onboarding typically takes between 4 weeks to 12 weeks, with very large and complex implementations taking up to 6 months.
The onboarding process has five phases:
Preplanning
A kickoff meeting will be scheduled with your team to start the onboarding. The Fastly Solutions Team will review your requirements and design the overall architecture with you. Here are some examples of the questions we’ll ask and the information we’ll need to begin your project:
List of domains
List of backends
List of edge logic and features you’d like to use on Fastly
If you are migrating from other providers, we’d like to understand your current configurations
The expected deliverable from this stage is a clear onboarding plan with a timeline and success criteria and a regular cadence check-in series scheduled throughout the onboarding process.
Configuration
Once the configuration requirement is discussed and agreed upon, the Solutions team will start the implementation and share the configuration details with you along the way.
The test domains will be shared with you to initiate functionality testing. Once the staging services are thoroughly tested, we’ll move on and create production services. Onboarding with multiple sets of configurations is typically implemented in phases.
The expected deliverable from this stage is service configurations properly implemented on Fastly with working test domains and CNAMEs.
Production Testing
Once your services are ready for testing, we’ll work with you to test your services in the following ways:
We will provide basic Suggestions for How to Test Fastly if your development teams do not have automated testing for a CDN configuration.
We will run the automated tests that you provide (assuming reasonable installation steps and timed processing) and work with you on troubleshooting and optimizations.
Note: the Fastly team will not create the tests for you. We will only implement them.
The expected deliverable from this stage is fully tested configurations on Fastly that are ready for traffic cutover.
Go-live / Traffic cutover
Before the traffic cutover, we’ll schedule a pre-cutover call with you to ensure everything is ready. At an agreed date and time by both parties, you can go live with your services by changing the CNAME entry for your production domains to a Fastly CNAME.
Solutions team will be available to support you during the cutover time.
Fastly team will monitor the statistics of your traffic and share findings with you.
If a rollback is necessary, we will run a work session to help debug the issue with the services and then relaunch at an agreed-upon time.
The expected deliverable from this stage is a successful traffic migration to Fastly.
Post-implementation check for Production
Your configurations are now live on Fastly, and we are ready to wrap up the onboarding process. This is when the Fastly Solutions team will be hosting a knowledge-sharing session and optional training session to provide an overview of your services on Fastly, common features, and request flows. We will also provide details for ongoing customer support options through Fastly Customer Services and available resources throughout your journey with Fastly.
Check out Fastly Customers page to see testimonials of successful onboarding to Fastly!
Compare Onboarding Packages
Features
Lite
Select
Complete
Custom
Kickoff call
✔
✔
✔
✔
Fastly training
✔
✔
✔
✔
Check-ins
3, up to 6 weeks
bi-weekly, up to 3 months
Weekly, up to 6 months
As requested, up to 1 year
# of Services
Up to 10
Up to 20
As requested
Multiple backends
✔
✔
✔
Backend health check
✔
✔
✔
HTTPS redirects
✔
✔
✔
FastlyTLS Setup
✔
✔
✔
HTTP/3
✔
✔
✔
Image Optimization Enablement
✔
✔
✔
Surrogate Key Setup
✔
✔
✔
Observability Dashboard
✔
✔
✔
Fastly Academy
✔
✔
✔
# of ACL Rule
1
Up to 5
As requested
Logging Endpoint Setup
1
Up to 5
As requested
Custom Error Page
1
Up to 3
As requested
Custom Edge VCL Logic
Up to 5
Up to 10
As requested
Onboarding Slack Channel
✔
✔
✔
Go-live support
Single
Multiple
✔
Edge Rate Limiter
1
As requested
Compute code consultation
✔*
✔*
Compute code implementation
✔*
*May require additional charges
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
291 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of September 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).