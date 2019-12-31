What to expect during onboarding: Select, Complete, Custom Package

We take the success of onboarding your services seriously. That’s why you’ll have an expert team in place to help you implement and test your web services at every step of the way. This team consists of a Solutions Architect and a Program Manager. You may also have an Account Manager and a Technical Account Manager (TAM).

Onboarding begins when we get your signed service order and ends when your services are running properly on Fastly. Depending on the Onboarding Package you selected, onboarding typically takes between 4 weeks to 12 weeks, with very large and complex implementations taking up to 6 months.

The onboarding process has five phases:

Preplanning

A kickoff meeting will be scheduled with your team to start the onboarding. The Fastly Solutions Team will review your requirements and design the overall architecture with you. Here are some examples of the questions we’ll ask and the information we’ll need to begin your project:

List of domains

List of backends

List of edge logic and features you’d like to use on Fastly

If you are migrating from other providers, we’d like to understand your current configurations

The expected deliverable from this stage is a clear onboarding plan with a timeline and success criteria and a regular cadence check-in series scheduled throughout the onboarding process.

Configuration

Once the configuration requirement is discussed and agreed upon, the Solutions team will start the implementation and share the configuration details with you along the way.

The test domains will be shared with you to initiate functionality testing. Once the staging services are thoroughly tested, we’ll move on and create production services. Onboarding with multiple sets of configurations is typically implemented in phases.

The expected deliverable from this stage is service configurations properly implemented on Fastly with working test domains and CNAMEs.

Production Testing

Once your services are ready for testing, we’ll work with you to test your services in the following ways:

We will provide basic Suggestions for How to Test Fastly if your development teams do not have automated testing for a CDN configuration.

We will run the automated tests that you provide (assuming reasonable installation steps and timed processing) and work with you on troubleshooting and optimizations.

Note: the Fastly team will not create the tests for you. We will only implement them.

The expected deliverable from this stage is fully tested configurations on Fastly that are ready for traffic cutover.

Go-live / Traffic cutover

Before the traffic cutover, we’ll schedule a pre-cutover call with you to ensure everything is ready. At an agreed date and time by both parties, you can go live with your services by changing the CNAME entry for your production domains to a Fastly CNAME.

Solutions team will be available to support you during the cutover time.

Fastly team will monitor the statistics of your traffic and share findings with you.

If a rollback is necessary, we will run a work session to help debug the issue with the services and then relaunch at an agreed-upon time.

The expected deliverable from this stage is a successful traffic migration to Fastly.

Post-implementation check for Production

Your configurations are now live on Fastly, and we are ready to wrap up the onboarding process. This is when the Fastly Solutions team will be hosting a knowledge-sharing session and optional training session to provide an overview of your services on Fastly, common features, and request flows. We will also provide details for ongoing customer support options through Fastly Customer Services and available resources throughout your journey with Fastly.

Check out Fastly Customers page to see testimonials of successful onboarding to Fastly!

Compare Onboarding Packages

Features Lite Select Complete Custom Kickoff call ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fastly training ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Check-ins 3, up to 6 weeks bi-weekly, up to 3 months Weekly, up to 6 months As requested, up to 1 year # of Services Up to 10 Up to 20 As requested Multiple backends ✔ ✔ ✔ Backend health check ✔ ✔ ✔ HTTPS redirects ✔ ✔ ✔ FastlyTLS Setup ✔ ✔ ✔ HTTP/3 ✔ ✔ ✔ Image Optimization Enablement ✔ ✔ ✔ Surrogate Key Setup ✔ ✔ ✔ Observability Dashboard ✔ ✔ ✔ Fastly Academy ✔ ✔ ✔ # of ACL Rule 1 Up to 5 As requested Logging Endpoint Setup 1 Up to 5 As requested Custom Error Page 1 Up to 3 As requested Custom Edge VCL Logic Up to 5 Up to 10 As requested Onboarding Slack Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ Go-live support Single Multiple ✔ Edge Rate Limiter 1 As requested Compute code consultation ✔* ✔* Compute code implementation ✔*

*May require additional charges