What to expect during onboarding: Lite Package
Your service setup is crucial to your success. That’s why you will have a dedicated Solutions Engineer to work with you through onboarding, training and regular check-ins.
Onboarding begins when we get your signed service order and focuses on pre planning your configuration before production and lasts 6 weeks. A full onboarding has five phases. In this Lite package, we’ll focus on the Pre-Planning phase which includes architecture review, training, and check-ins, so you will be equipped with Fastly knowledge to move forward with Configurations through Post-implementation phases on your own successfully.
For configuration and production assistance please consider the Select, Complete, or Custom Onboarding Package.
Kickoff call
A 30- to 60-minute onboarding call will be scheduled with your team. During the call a Fastly Solutions Engineer will walk you through the deployment options on Fastly and best practices based on your requirements.
Fastly Training
A 90-minute Fastly training provided by a Fastly Solutions Engineer.
The training will include:
A live demo of Fastly UI
Walkthrough of the request and response flow through Fastly
Best practices and caveats
Learning resources and support methods.
A typical training session will be 75 minutes, with 15 minutes of live Q&A at the end.
Check-ins
With Lite level onboarding you are entitled to 3 check-in calls in 6 weeks. During these check-ins you can discuss onboarding assistance with your assigned Solutions Engineer.
Check out Fastly Customers page to see testimonials of successful onboarding to Fastly!
The Lite Onboarding Package covers the pre planning phase only.
If you are in need of additional assistance please check out the Select, Complete, or Custom Onboarding Packages.
