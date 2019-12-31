Fastly Onboarding Packages

What to expect during onboarding: Lite Package

Network servicesContent deliveryProfessional services

Your service setup is crucial to your success. That’s why you will have a dedicated Solutions Engineer to work with you through onboarding, training and regular check-ins.

On this page

Your service setup is crucial to your success. That’s why you will have a dedicated Solutions Engineer to work with you through onboarding, training and regular check-ins.

Onboarding begins when we get your signed service order and focuses on pre planning your configuration before production and lasts 6 weeks. A full onboarding has five phases. In this Lite package, we’ll focus on the Pre-Planning phase which includes architecture review, training, and check-ins, so you will be equipped with Fastly knowledge to move forward with Configurations through Post-implementation phases on your own successfully. 

For configuration and production assistance please consider the Select, Complete, or Custom Onboarding Package.

Onboarding 5 phases graphic


Kickoff call

A 30- to 60-minute onboarding call will be scheduled with your team. During the call a Fastly Solutions Engineer will walk you through the deployment options on Fastly and best practices based on your requirements. 

Fastly Training

A 90-minute Fastly training provided by a Fastly Solutions Engineer. 
The training will include: 

  • A live demo of Fastly UI

  • Walkthrough of the request and response flow through Fastly

  • Best practices and caveats

  • Learning resources and support methods. 

A typical training session will be 75 minutes, with 15 minutes of live Q&A at the end.

Check-ins

With Lite level onboarding you are entitled to 3 check-in calls in 6 weeks. During these check-ins you can discuss onboarding assistance with your assigned Solutions Engineer.

Check out Fastly Customers page to see testimonials of successful onboarding to Fastly!

The Lite Onboarding Package covers the pre planning phase only. 
If you are in need of additional assistance please check out the Select, Complete, or Custom Onboarding Packages

Datasheet
Select, Complete, Custom Onboarding Packages

Upgrade to a Select, Complete, or Custom Onboarding Package

Select, Complete, Custom Onboarding Packages

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

291 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

Ready to get started?

Get in touch.

Talk to an expert