Introduction

Fastly Alerts enables your organization to set configuration rules that define when alerts should be triggered and how notifications should be handled. This feature brings automated alerting capabilities directly to the Fastly platform, providing real-time visibility into critical components of your infrastructure to maintain uptime and performance. Fastly Alerts centralizes your monitoring capabilities, allowing you to create alert definitions that span across your entire account. You can define alert conditions tied to specific services and metrics, set thresholds, specify evaluation periods, and configure webhook integrations all within our intuitive user interface or API. When conditions aren't met during an evaluation period, alerts are triggered, notifying your team of potential issues.

Key Features

Alert definitions for services, origins, domains, and compute programs

Comprehensive view of firing and resolved alerts with detailed visualizations

Origin, domain, and service-level metric alerts for 4XX errors, 5XX errors, request volume, and bandwidth

Integration with messaging tools like Slack for simplified notification delivery

Testing capabilities to verify alert functionality before deployment

Access via Observability > Alerts in the web interface

Customer Benefits

Avoid integration complexities by setting alerts directly from the Fastly UI or API

Simplify data pipelines and workflows by eliminating the need for multiple alerting tools

Discover issues faster with contextual notifications and direct links to alert sources

Share infrastructure status through various channels including Slack and email

Create custom alerts based on upper and lower thresholds, error rates, and percentage changes

Easily monitor and respond to performance and reliability issues

Why choose Fastly

Fastly's Alerts feature offers a powerful combination of simplicity and depth that helps you maintain optimal service performance. By bringing alerting capabilities directly into the Fastly platform, we eliminate the need to manage multiple data and alerting tools, reducing complexity in your monitoring workflows. Our real-time streaming of logs and metrics provides the foundation for timely and accurate alerts, allowing your team to respond quickly to emerging issues before they impact users.

With Fastly Alerts, you gain a monitoring solution that's fully integrated with your existing Fastly services, providing a consolidated view of your delivery infrastructure. This means less context-switching between platforms and more efficient troubleshooting for your team, ultimately supporting better uptime and performance for your applications.