Comprehensive visibility into your network performance with real-time and historical insights.
Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards.
Introduction
Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards. This tool builds upon our existing Stats experience, offering a flexible interface that simplifies the process of obtaining end-to-end visibility from edge to origin without the need for complex log parsing or managing multiple data tools. Edge Observer serves as the entry point for all Fastly Observability products, offering a single, unified interface that provides both real-time and historical metric views at account, service, and product levels. With access to over 200 metrics spanning across all Fastly services, Edge Observer allows you to create a holistic view of your network performance and customer behavior while simplifying data flow and fostering collaboration across your teams.
Key Features
Account Summary page providing a comprehensive overview of all your Fastly services
Service Overview dashboard displaying key insights on individual services
System Dashboards and product-level views for granular insights
Custom Dashboards for tailored monitoring experiences
Improved date-time selectors with ability to toggle between local and UTC time zones
Enhanced graph styling options and accessible data visualization color palette
Real-time and historical metrics for products activated or purchased on your account
Specifications
Available through Fastly's web interface
Create and share custom views with your organization
Compatible with Origin and Domain Inspector
100% of data, not a sampled subset
Historical data available from the day of service creation
Customer Benefits
Gain full visibility over your internet traffic from edge to origin
Easily access critical data through an intuitive, customizable dashboard
Quickly sort services by requests, errors, or bandwidth
Analyze individual origin status codes and performance metrics
Create and share custom views tailored to your organization's specific needs
Make informed decisions based on comprehensive data insights
Reduce time spent on log parsing and data extraction
Minimize the cost and complexity of managing multiple data tools
Why choose Fastly
Fastly's Edge Observer and custom dashboards deliver unparalleled visibility and usability, offering access to over 200 metrics across client, origin, domain, security, compute, and image optimizer data. This wealth of insights enables your team to make confident, data-driven decisions while verifying service health and quantifying your investment. By simplifying your observability pipeline and reducing reliance on external tools, Edge Observer streamlines data analysis, providing real-time access, visualization, and quick time-to-value—all within the Fastly app. By breaking down data silos, Edge Observer ensures your entire team works from the same accurate, up-to-date information, improving collaboration and reducing operational costs.
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
427 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time with Instant Purge™
>1.8 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2022
As of March, 2023
As of July 31, 2023