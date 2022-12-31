Introduction

Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards. This tool builds upon our existing Stats experience, offering a flexible interface that simplifies the process of obtaining end-to-end visibility from edge to origin without the need for complex log parsing or managing multiple data tools. Edge Observer serves as the entry point for all Fastly Observability products, offering a single, unified interface that provides both real-time and historical metric views at account, service, and product levels. With access to over 200 metrics spanning across all Fastly services, Edge Observer allows you to create a holistic view of your network performance and customer behavior while simplifying data flow and fostering collaboration across your teams.

Key Features

Account Summary page providing a comprehensive overview of all your Fastly services

Service Overview dashboard displaying key insights on individual services

System Dashboards and product-level views for granular insights

Custom Dashboards for tailored monitoring experiences

Improved date-time selectors with ability to toggle between local and UTC time zones

Enhanced graph styling options and accessible data visualization color palette

Real-time and historical metrics for products activated or purchased on your account

Specifications

Available through Fastly's web interface

Create and share custom views with your organization

Compatible with Origin and Domain Inspector

100% of data, not a sampled subset

Historical data available from the day of service creation

Customer Benefits

Gain full visibility over your internet traffic from edge to origin

Easily access critical data through an intuitive, customizable dashboard

Quickly sort services by requests, errors, or bandwidth

Analyze individual origin status codes and performance metrics

Create and share custom views tailored to your organization's specific needs

Make informed decisions based on comprehensive data insights

Reduce time spent on log parsing and data extraction

Minimize the cost and complexity of managing multiple data tools

Why choose Fastly

Fastly's Edge Observer and custom dashboards deliver unparalleled visibility and usability, offering access to over 200 metrics across client, origin, domain, security, compute, and image optimizer data. This wealth of insights enables your team to make confident, data-driven decisions while verifying service health and quantifying your investment. By simplifying your observability pipeline and reducing reliance on external tools, Edge Observer streamlines data analysis, providing real-time access, visualization, and quick time-to-value—all within the Fastly app. By breaking down data silos, Edge Observer ensures your entire team works from the same accurate, up-to-date information, improving collaboration and reducing operational costs.



