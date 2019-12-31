Introduction

As the world becomes increasingly digital, secure and seamless online experiences are becoming table stakes to retain business and grow new revenue. Real-time visibility into your infrastructure and user experience is critical to identify issues before they impact you and your customers.

Fastly Logging provides rich, customizable log data in real time to uncover vulnerabilities and inefficiencies quickly. Configure a logging set up to fit your unique business needs with a variety of supported endpoints and professional service offerings.

Real-time logging

Log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses in real-time and get the crucial visibility you need to monitor for security threats, troubleshoot performance issues, and innovate at the edge. And, because we believe your log data belongs to you, we don’t store logs.

Log streaming

We deliver real-time, customizable logs to an extensive variety of supported endpoints to enhance your business workflows. Dig into any aspect of a request or response to diagnose problems and understand how your customers are engaging with your web properties.

Logging Insights

Get the most out of your Fastly deployment without tying up scarce IT or engineering resources. This professional services offering provides you with a guided customization of preconfigured Sumo Logic dashboards tailored to your specific business needs.

High visibility so you can operate efficiently

Customers use our real-time logging capabilities to address many use cases, from supporting their security and compliance needs to enhancing business operations and optimizing technical workflows.

Security and compliance

Monitor and improve your security

Uncover threats and vulnerabilities quickly by using log data to trigger third-party notifications or alerts whenever specific log content appears or a threshold is reached. When issues occur, use detailed logs to investigate and make data-driven decisions quickly.

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Stream Fastly logs to your logging provider of choice to record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

"Now we can stream live syslog data, addressing problems as they happen. This is especially beneficial for security issues; by gathering together information gleaned from streaming logs, we can determine both the popularity and vulnerability of certain components." Sonatype

Improve business operations

Provide better user support

Providing production support to users is difficult when they cannot describe the problem accurately. Enable your help desk team to rapidly resolve issues by using detailed log files to understand and reproduce user behaviors leading up to the problem.

Innovate and increase revenue

Stay ahead of the competition by using insights to track how users interact with your application and uncover opportunities to improve the experience and increase revenue. Customize logs to understand where you can monetize or upgrade users.

Identify areas to increase efficiency

Monitor performance and trends to identify opportunities to improve infrastructure and reduce costs. Ongoing log analysis can reveal opportunities to reduce overall content download times or improve your cache hit ratio.

"It’s so helpful to have more data and real-time log delivery at our fingertips. We can jump into the logs right away and get to the root cause of why something’s happening." Shopify

Optimize technical workflows

Enhance quality of service

Bolster your monitoring capabilities with detailed log data. Establish a baseline of normal request and response data to detect and troubleshoot issues before they impact your customers.

Support CI/CD

Embrace continuous improvement processes and enhance your customer experience. With real-time data from Fastly Logging, you can confidently ship new code knowing any errors can be quickly identified and rolled back.

Understand and refine your IT operations

Move away from reactive troubleshooting by combining Fastly logs with analytics to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems.

"Traditionally we’ve lacked actual edge nodes giving us logs for every request that’s coming in — Fastly offers us that kind of immediate visibility while giving us the opportunity to experiment." FuboTV