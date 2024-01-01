Benefits Effectively identify and mitigate bot-driven threats

Reduce revenue losses from fraud

Faster, safer, and more efficient protection

Reduce infrastructure and OpEx costs

Bots are a pervasive internet presence that range from benign to mildly intrusive, all the way to malicious and highly damaging. With almost 50% of internet traffic coming from bots , organizations are challenged with determining which requests are from legitimate users, malicious attackers, or benign/good bots. This challenge is operationally expensive and previously necessitated complex, cumbersome tools to accurately determine intent.

Today’s modern AppSec teams are evolving their bot mitigation strategy to focus on classification and management. To ensure they are serving legitimate users and benign bots, organizations require precise bot identification methods and an array of mitigation techniques.

Fastly Bot Management protects your websites, applications/APIs, and valuable data from unwanted automated traffic. Our unique approach to bot management leverages rapid decisioning on our edge network with the developer-friendly capabilities of our award-winning Next-Gen WAF, so you can confidently respond to bot traffic without disrupting your development cycle, waiting on AI/ML tuning, or creating additional toil.

With fine-tuned controls wrapped in an easy-to-use package, Fastly Bot Management ensures your applications stay safe from threats like account takeover, credential stuffing, and credit card fraud, while keeping your business thriving uninterrupted.

A Modern Approach To Bot Management

Detect: Detect and classify bots through server-side data streams

Traffic patterns

Request payload

Client fingerprinting

IP Addresses

Mitigate: Create customized bot responses with our intuitive rule builder

Client challenges

Blocking

Rate Limiting

Monitor: View bot traffic, tailor dashboards and generate reports

Track bot trends

Identify threats

Visualize attack traffic

Use Cases

Account Takeover

Credit Card Fraud

DDOS Vulnerability Scanning

Account Creation Abuse

Form Spam



Key Features

Intelligent Bot Detection

Analyze traffic patterns, device fingerprints, IP addresses, and other relevant parameters to efficiently distinguish between legitimate and malicious bots.

Comprehensive Bot Mitigation

Multi-layered approach combining proactive measures like CAPTCHA challenges, JavaScript challenges, and client fingerprinting with customizable rule sets, rate limiting, and IP blocking.

Real-Time Threat Monitoring

Continuous monitoring of your web traffic with real-time insights into bot activities and potential vulnerabilities. Intuitive dashboard displays comprehensive analytics and reports, enabling you to track bot trends, identify emerging threats, and fine-tune your security settings accordingly.

Customizable Policies

Customize your bot management policies to align with your business needs. From defining allowlists and blocklists to creating custom rules based on user behavior, Fastly Bot Management has the flexibility to accommodate your organization's security objectives.

Seamless Integrations

Built for the modern web, Fastly Bot Management seamlessly integrates with your existing infrastructure, whether it's a website, API, or mobile application. With the widest support of platforms and programming languages, you can effortlessly integrate Fastly Bot Management into your technology stack without disrupting your development workflow.

Scalable for Rapid Growth

Effortless scalability accommodates high-traffic websites and applications, ensuring optimal performance even during peak usage periods. Cloud-based infrastructure with local agents provides reliability and availability, guaranteeing uninterrupted protection against bots.

The Edge Cloud Advantage

Next-Generation Protection

Fastly Bot Management is built on our award-winning Next-Gen WAF, ensuring your web applications, APIs, and mobile apps remain secure without hindering your development lifecycle.

Edge Efficiency

Fastly Bot Management utilizes our edge network to enable faster classification that scales with our modern, global POP infrastructure.

Developer Flexibility

Developer-friendly experience includes programmable APIs, DevOps integrations with your favorite tools, custom code through VCL, and more.

Platform Expansion

Tap into Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform with our Network Services, Security, Compute, and Observability product lines to safely deliver engaging content at scale.