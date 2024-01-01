Deliver superior live streaming experiences or events your users demand – at scale.
When revenue relies on large live streaming or high traffic online retail promotions you want to make sure your event doesn’t become a delivery crisis. If you are anticipating a large live or high traffic event, Fastly offers a powerful combination of Customer Support expertise and real-time data to alert you as we detect issues with internet congestion and upstream or downstream providers.
Benefits
Deliver exceptional experiences with real-time data
Up to the second insights detect issues with internet congestion and upstream or downstream providers. Live customer support allows you to troubleshoot issues before they impact your end-user’s experience and thus, your revenue.
- Up to the second insight into your network traffic
- Live communication and real-time notifications
- Deploy solutions globally in near-real time
Lower operational costs
The delivery and observability services offered under Live Event Monitoring all minimize the risk of downtime and cut down on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO.)
- Request collapsing reduces trips to origin
- Capacity planning ensures bandwidth availability
- Alleviate cloud and on-premise infrastructure strain
Retain business with consistent service
Preparation prior to high profile events helps to ensure that you will retain and build business. With Live Event Monitoring, our Fastly engineers partner with your teams to both achieve the same common goal – deliver the best user experiences possible no matter the issues behind the scenes.
- Consistently deliver high traffic events
- Retain customers and interest prospects
- Efficiently troubleshoot with Fastly engineers in real-time