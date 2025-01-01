Fastly Onboarding
When milliseconds impact conversion rates and even minor outages can cost you thousands per minute, fast, precise, and easy onboarding isn't just convenient—it's business-critical. Proper configuration from day one prevents the misconfigurations that cause the majority of performance issues and outages, while expert implementation ensures optimal performance, correct failover protocols, and proper load distribution that maintain uptime.
Start seeing results in days, not weeks. Our experts handle everything from service setup to custom VCL configuration, reducing implementation time . Begin improving cache hit ratios, reducing origin load, and delivering content faster from day one while your team focuses on core business objectives.
Our specialists bring deep VCL programming, edge computing, and security expertise to optimize your specific tech stack. From instant purging to complex request routing, we'll help you avoid pitfalls and maximize performance. Whether implementing basic caching or multi-service architectures, we ensure your configuration leverages Fastly's full capabilities.
Our security experts provide three layers of protection: proactive management that prevents and mitigates attacks before they impact you, reactive support from our CSOC when threats emerge, and bespoke solutions tailored to your unique requirements. Whether preventing, responding, or customizing, we augment your team with deep Fastly security expertise.
Our onboarding packages include everything for successful launch. Spin up 10, 20, or unlimited services simultaneously while enabling Image Optimizer for immediate improvements. Get direct expert access via dedicated Slack throughout the process and beyond for quick questions and troubleshooting.
No time or resources? Complete Onboarding is ideal. Fastly experts handle everything—regular check-ins, custom VCL logic, and Compute consultation. We take care of all your onboarding needs for you.
Want to self-onboard? Lite Package provides kickoff, training, and periodic check-ins while you handle implementation. Perfect when you have the expertise but need initial guidance.
Select Onboarding builds on Lite with dedicated Slack channel for quick communication plus expert assistance with observability dashboards, Fastly Image Optimizer, TLS setup, and custom VCL logic.
Custom Onboarding delivers everything in Complete Package plus enterprise-level project planning. Work directly with our teams to architect and deploy your services at scale.
This datasheet provides detail into Fastly's comprehensive onboarding packages designed to ensure successful service migration, as well as information on the five-phase implementation process and comparison of Lite, Select, Complete, and Custom package features.
Download the datasheet