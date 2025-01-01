Fastly Onboarding Onboarding with Fastly accelerates time to value so that you can deploy quickly with expert technical help.

Accelerate your launch Start seeing results in days, not weeks. Our experts handle everything from service setup to custom VCL configuration, reducing implementation time . Begin improving cache hit ratios, reducing origin load, and delivering content faster from day one while your team focuses on core business objectives.

Deploy with technical expertise Our specialists bring deep VCL programming, edge computing, and security expertise to optimize your specific tech stack. From instant purging to complex request routing, we'll help you avoid pitfalls and maximize performance. Whether implementing basic caching or multi-service architectures, we ensure your configuration leverages Fastly's full capabilities.