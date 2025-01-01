Go live with expert onboarding

When milliseconds impact conversion rates and even minor outages can cost you thousands per minute, fast, precise, and easy onboarding isn't just convenient—it's business-critical. Proper configuration from day one prevents the misconfigurations that cause the majority of performance issues and outages, while expert implementation ensures optimal performance, correct failover protocols, and proper load distribution that maintain uptime.

Onboarding with Fastly accelerates time to value so that you can deploy quickly with expert technical help.

  • Accelerate your launch

    Start seeing results in days, not weeks. Our experts handle everything from service setup to custom VCL configuration, reducing implementation time . Begin improving cache hit ratios, reducing origin load, and delivering content faster from day one while your team focuses on core business objectives.

  • Deploy with technical expertise

    Our specialists bring deep VCL programming, edge computing, and security expertise to optimize your specific tech stack. From instant purging to complex request routing, we'll help you avoid pitfalls and maximize performance. Whether implementing basic caching or multi-service architectures, we ensure your configuration leverages Fastly's full capabilities.

  • Strengthen your defense

    Our security experts provide three layers of protection: proactive management that prevents and mitigates attacks before they impact you, reactive support from our CSOC when threats emerge, and bespoke solutions tailored to your unique requirements. Whether preventing, responding, or customizing, we augment your team with deep Fastly security expertise.

Onboarding Packages

Onboarding for every size

Our onboarding packages include everything for successful launch. Spin up 10, 20, or unlimited services simultaneously while enabling Image Optimizer for immediate improvements. Get direct expert access via dedicated Slack throughout the process and beyond for quick questions and troubleshooting.

  • Complete Onboarding

    No time or resources? Complete Onboarding is ideal. Fastly experts handle everything—regular check-ins, custom VCL logic, and Compute consultation. We take care of all your onboarding needs for you.

  • Lite Onboarding

    Want to self-onboard? Lite Package provides kickoff, training, and periodic check-ins while you handle implementation. Perfect when you have the expertise but need initial guidance.

  • Select Onboarding

    Select Onboarding builds on Lite with dedicated Slack channel for quick communication plus expert assistance with observability dashboards, Fastly Image Optimizer, TLS setup, and custom VCL logic.

  • Custom Onboarding

    Custom Onboarding delivers everything in Complete Package plus enterprise-level project planning. Work directly with our teams to architect and deploy your services at scale.

Looking for more?

  • Fastly Onboarding Packages

    This datasheet provides detail into Fastly's comprehensive onboarding packages designed to ensure successful service migration, as well as information on the five-phase implementation process and comparison of Lite, Select, Complete, and Custom package features.

