Fastly’s privacy enablement solutions help you be compliant, protects your users’ personally identifiable information (PII) and their browsing information.

Privacy Enablement Solutions

Fastly offers several types of solutions to help ensure your users personally identifiable information is private. Whether it’s stripping out the personal information or keeping users browsing data private, Fastly can help you avoid potential fines.

MASQUE Relay

MASQUE Relay is an essential component that may be used to construct a double-blinded privacy enablement service for general purpose web browsing.

OHTTP Relay

Fastly's Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay is a key component of a double-blinded privacy enablement service for APIs and other recipients of specially crafted HTTP requests.

Private Access Tokens

Private Access Tokens are an alternative to CAPTCHAs for supported client platforms.

MASQUE Relay

Masque Relay safeguards users' web browsing activity online.

Collapsed source IP addresses

The Relay IPs visible to the web servers will not serve as user identifiers, since they will be used for a large number of actual users and will not remain statically mapped to any single user.

Geolocation accuracy

MASQUE Relay has been designed to carefully reflect users’ approximate location in the Relay IP addresses that are visible to servers.

Performance

User traffic through MASQUE Relay does not see performance degradation. In fact, using the relay can improve performance because of the rich connectivity between a customer and Fastly.

Data breaches increased throughout 2023

According to this report, the total number of data breaches, exposures, leaks and “unspecified events” reached 3,205, impacting an estimated 353,027,892 victims, including those affected by multiple compromises.

OHTTP Relay

OHTTP Relay is a component of the Oblivious HTTP architecture that allows you to receive critical request data from your end users without any of the identifying metadata that you don't need.

Client

A web browser or other HTTP client which sends this type of request (potentially PII) exclusively to relay.

Relay

OHTTP Relay services receives requests from the Client, performs anonymization behaviors on it, and forwards an encrypted payload to the Gateway.

Gateway

A customer-provided HTTP service which receives forwarded requests from the relay and validates/decrypts them before sending on to the target.

Target

A customer-provided HTTP service which receives decrypted and anonymized requests via the relay/gateway request path and performs the actual business logic upon the initial request.

Private Access Tokens

Use a careful application of cryptography and requirements to guarantee that a website learns only exactly what it needs to know about a user in order to provide access to a resource.

The “attester”

The attester might have access to more data about the user – think of all the info accessible on your phone. But the attester is designed to use cryptographic means to attest to exactly – and only – the minimal information needed for interaction with the website.

Separation of duties

Tokens can specify that “clients” and “attesters” (e.g., your device and provider) are the only ones that can access user data needed to say something useful about the client.

Cryptographic designs

Tokens apply blinded signatures. When your client platform attests to some property about a user, it cryptographically blinds data about the website they are visiting.

Recognized Leaders

Fastly's privacy enablement solutions help you be compliant, protects your users' personally identifiable information (PII) and their browsing information.

