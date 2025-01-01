Generate your Website Performance Report
Outpace the Competition with Fastly's Edge Platform
Deliver superior performance
Experience faster load times and lighting-fast content delivery.
Get real-time control and configurability
Enable instant updates and seamless CI/CD integration.
Reduce total cost of ownership
Offering transparent pricing and no surprise overages.
Achieve actionable visibility
Clear, real-time visibility with Fastly’s observability tools.
20% improvement in time to first byte around the world
Streaming Media
"We couldn't gain the confidence of our editorial team to place a CDN in front of our website unless we could clear content from the cache instantly. If breaking news happens and it isn't on our site within seconds, visitors will go elsewhere. With Fastly, updates are reflected on our site pages within milliseconds and we've seen a 20% improvement in time to first byte around the world."
Matthew O'Brien
Software Architect
- Streaming Media
- Digital publishing
A CDN for when performance matters
If reliability, speed, and the freedom to customize delivery is critical for you, then Fastly’s CDN with real-time observability, programmatic control and baked-in security helps you deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users demand.
Content Delivery Network
Fastly's cloud CDN (content delivery network) improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content.