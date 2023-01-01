The U.K. and Australia Joint Modern Slavery Act Statement

This statement is made in accordance with the United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act (2015) and the Australian Modern Slavery Act (2018).

At Fastly, we deliver an edge cloud platform capable of delivering fast, safe, and engaging digital experiences. By focusing holistically on the edge cloud from developer inspiration to end-user experience, we have the opportunity to differentiate with our global footprint, dynamic infrastructure, and security solution. Performance, security, and building the most engaging applications are paramount to driving mission success for Fastly’s customers. Our mission is to make the Internet a better place where all experiences are fast, safe, and engaging. We want all developers to have the ability to deliver the next transformative digital experience on a global scale. And because big ideas often start small, we love it when developers experiment and iterate on our platform, coming up with exciting new ways to solve today’s complex problems.

We were initially incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in March 2011 under the name SkyCache, Inc. We changed our name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Our corporate headquarters is located in San Francisco, California, and we also maintain offices in Culver City, Denver, Pleasanton, New York, London, and Tokyo.

Fastly, Inc. has 18 direct and indirect subsidiaries . In the preparation of this joint statement, we consulted with the entities owned and/or controlled by Fastly, Inc.

As of December 31, 2022, we had a total of 1,112 employees worldwide and 230 employees located outside of the United States. Fastly is an equal opportunity employer and we make our employment decisions based on performance, merit, qualifications, abilities, and the needs of our business. We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment, and are committed to providing a safe work environment for all. This means no discrimination against applicants or employees based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, gender, sex, sexual orientation, age, pregnancy, disability, veteran status, marital or family status, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Fastly provides a safe, welcoming and productive work environment free of threatening behavior, or discrimination and harassment based upon a protected characteristic, where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. Fastly maintains a Safe, Welcoming and Productive Work Environment Policy, as part of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the “Code of Conduct”), which has been approved by our Board of Directors. Fastly also maintains an employment policy that mandates compliance with all applicable laws governing minimum wages, hours, overtime pay and working conditions and all employment at Fastly is at will.

Our business is dependent upon the timely supply of certain parts and components to construct our servers, and we rely on third party suppliers for several components of the equipment we use to operate our network and provide products to our customers. Our main server supplier assembles our servers in Fremont, CA.

In addition, Fastly contracts with global channel partners who offer our performant and secure solutions on top of their own value-added services and other external vendors for other goods and services.

We recognize that there are modern slavery risks associated with our third party suppliers or vendors.

We are committed to operating our business in compliance with all applicable laws, and we neither do business where it is prohibited nor with prohibited persons. These principles are memorialized in our Code of Conduct. In keeping with these principles, Fastly is opposed to, and will not tolerate in our supply chain, any and all forms of slavery, human trafficking, child labor, forced servitude, or indentured labor. We select and engage suppliers after thoughtful consideration of our and our stakeholders' best interests, conduct diligence and pursuant to contracts that meet all legal requirements. We maintain documented policies for our engagement of vendors and provide training for members of our business involved with selecting and engaging suppliers. Under the Code of Conduct, all Fastly personnel are required to conduct themselves fairly, honestly and adhere to high ethical standards in the performance of their job, including how they select and engage with suppliers, vendors, and other employees.

Further, under our Code of Conduct and our Safe, Welcoming and Productive Work Environment Policy, employees are obligated to report anything that may be a violation of our Code of Conduct or other policies, or that seems unethical or unlawful. Concerns may be reported to a manager, an HR Business Partner or a member of The Office of General Counsel. Employees may also report concerns anonymously at fastly.ethicspoints.com. If we discover actions that violate our policies, Fastly will decide the appropriate measure, which may include termination of the relationship with the vendor or supplier.

This statement has been approved by Fastly, Inc.’s Board of Directors on December 6, 2023 and will be reviewed every year.

Todd Nightingale



Todd Nightingale



Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors



Fastly, Inc.