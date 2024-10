A RedMonk Conversation: WASM Component Model with Fastly

Luke Wagner (Distinguished Engineer at Fastly) joins Rachel Stephens of RedMonk to talk more about:



Comparing and contrasting how code executes in a WASM module vs a container



The power of the WASM component model, with an animated explainer of how calls run through the stack



A discussion about the ByteCode Alliance and the standards they are helping implement



This was a RedMonk video, sponsored by Fastly.

