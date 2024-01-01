Edge Serverless: Discussion by Vox Media, Mux, & PerimeterX | Fastly

Meet the pioneers who are building on Compute@Edge and helping shape the future of serverless. This crew of innovative thinkers and problem solvers are actively exploring how to harness the power of Compute@Edge to build the future of their applications — and dreaming up new possibilities in the process. We’ll discuss what they’ve built so far, how they’d like to see the product develop, and where they think serverless is headed.