Meet the pioneers who are building on Compute@Edge and helping shape the future of serverless. This crew of innovative thinkers and problem solvers are actively exploring how to harness the power of Compute@Edge to build the future of their applications — and dreaming up new possibilities in the process. We’ll discuss what they’ve built so far, how they’d like to see the product develop, and where they think serverless is headed.
Edge Serverless: Discussion by Vox Media, Mux, & PerimeterX | Fastly