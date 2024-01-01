Fastly, Signal Sciences build security platform | Fastly

The understatement of 2020: Things move a lot faster than they used to. As DevOps, continuous delivery and Agile become commonplace for development teams, silos are breaking down for software delivery. And, teams are increasingly embracing secure DevOps as a path to faster and more secure delivery. In a lively fireside chat with two of the co-founders of Signal Sciences, now part of Fastly, we’ll explore how InfoSec and DevOps teams are coming together to approach practices, culture, and tools in a modern software development environment.