For Better Security, Be Like Water

When Bruce Lee said, “Be Like Water,” we knew right away that he was obviously talking about the future of internet security. At Fastly we want security to be like water. Security thinking flows around and through everything we do, providing protection without getting in the way or slowing down productivity for our customers. Security strategy shapes the decisions we make across our platform and products. Sean will discuss Fastly’s vision for the future of security, the decisions that fed into our products and platform, plus some sneak peeks into some upcoming products and technologies.