How to give the world a wallet: building a secure, seamless payment experience for all

PayPal has become one of the most trusted, versatile payment apps on the web, proving even more crucial in a global economy with limited physical contact. Their goal? To provide the exact same secure, seamless experience to every one of their users around the globe — and they build their .com experience at the edge to ensure that consistency. Hear how caching dynamic logic helps them deliver billions of trusted transactions a day, and get a sneak peek of some of the team’s more experimental projects, including in-store contactless payments.