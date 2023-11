Lightning talk: A Great Digital Experience Needs a Great Developer Experience

Every user on the internet deserves a great experience, which means every developer on the internet has to have the tools they need to build it. Hear how Fastly has made it easier than ever to tap into the power of the Fastly engine for all of your projects, including a glimpse at some brand new tools and toolkits that let you use your favorite existing languages and frameworks to build faster than ever before.