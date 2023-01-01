Lightning Talk: The Future of Wasm at Fastly

Lin has been a central voice for WebAssembly (Wasm) from the early days, and is a cofounder of the Bytecode Alliance. Buckle up, because she’s going to show us where Wasm is going in the near future. She’ll talk about how it will bring the benefits of a modular architecture without the complexity of microservices, plus the added bonus of security boundaries that would prevent zeroday exploits like log4j with no intervention. Fastly is bringing you a future where you can safely run code (even untrusted code) written in any language, right alongside your own.