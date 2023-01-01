Only on Fastly

Since our founding, Fastly has always strived to provide our customers power and control beyond what had previously been possible, by building a platform that can do what our competition cannot. That ambition is stronger than ever. In this talk, Tyler will speak to the superpowers that are only possible on Fastly (looking across the entire platform), with bonus reveals of some new powers that are on their way. Tyler will be joined by Max Stoiber, Co-Founder and CEO of Stellate, to talk about why they chose Fastly to architect and manage a high-performance GraphQL edge platform.