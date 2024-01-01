Dunelm rethought tech to transform | Fastly

In 2017, Dunelm came up against a challenge familiar to many retailers: how to meet the demands of the modern tech-savvy consumer with technology that was designed a decade ago.

Join us as we learn from Tom Hayman, Dunelm’s Head of Platform Engineering, how the UK’s leading home furnishing retailer completely reimagined their digital platform to prepare it for the decade ahead. He’ll also cover the challenges they faced and the lessons learned from this ambitious overhaul, including how they worked with partners like Fastly and Datadog to help them deliver on their ambition.