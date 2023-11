Q&A with Fastly’s Founders

The four founders of Fastly, all at once. It’s been a busy twelve years, so believe it or not, this is the first time we’ve got them all on stage together. They’ll reflect on some of the ways that Fastly has made the internet better and which new initiatives they’re most excited about. They’ll also share their perspectives on the problems the internet is still struggling with and how they plan to fix them.