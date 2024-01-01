A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull

In this conversation, James Governor of RedMonk and Simon Wistow, co-founder of Fastly, discuss the challenges and future of open source in the tech industry. James highlights a crisis in open source due to a trend of companies switching to source-available licenses, which he refers to as a “rug pull.” This shift, often driven by investor pressure, threatens the sustainability of open source projects. Simon, who has a long history with open source, explains how Fastly supports various open source projects, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and non-reliance on short-term funding. He notes that Fastly’s business model benefits from open source, which aligns with their commitment to contribute back to the community.


This was a RedMonk video, sponsored by Fastly.


A RedMonk Conversation: How Fastly is Keeping Open Source Sustainable in the Age of the Licensing Rug Pull

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024