What is AI at the Edge? How Fastly's Response Caching Aims to Reduce Costs and Improve Performance

In this What Is/ How To, Kate Holterhoff, senior analyst at RedMonk, chats with Andrew Betts, principal developer advocate at Fastly, and Dora Militaru, senior software engineer at Fastly. Andrew and Dora share a demo of Fastly Compute, a platform powered by WebAssembly that runs any language and allows developers to rethink application architectures around edge computing. They also discuss Fastly’s developer platform Glitch, KV Store, as well as how Fastly is bringing AI to the edge using machine learning models.

This was a RedMonk video, sponsored by Fastly.