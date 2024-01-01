In this RedMonk Conversation, James Governor of RedMonk interviews David Annez, VP of Product at loveholidays, to explore the company’s approach to adopting absolute cutting-edge technology while managing risk. The company relies heavily on Fastly’s edge network services to build its scalable, high-performance platform, supporting its rapid expansion and growing customer base, processing a booking every 40 seconds across the UK, Ireland and Germany.
This was a RedMonk video, sponsored by Fastly.
A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption