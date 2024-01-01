A RedMonk Conversation: You Don’t Need to be Afraid of the Bleeding Edge in Tech Adoption

In this RedMonk Conversation, James Governor of RedMonk interviews David Annez, VP of Product at loveholidays, to explore the company’s approach to adopting absolute cutting-edge technology while managing risk. The company relies heavily on Fastly’s edge network services to build its scalable, high-performance platform, supporting its rapid expansion and growing customer base, processing a booking every 40 seconds across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

This was a RedMonk video, sponsored by Fastly.