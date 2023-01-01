The Fastly Engine

Laura will help us gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Fastly Engine that drives so much of what differentiates us from the competition. You’ll learn how Fastly’s unique architecture, and the decision to continue to invest in our software-defined platform, delivers an advantage for innovation in the near and long term. We’ll also review how other new technologies (yes, even AI) are already deployed and help Fastly deliver the best possible experience to our customers and their users.