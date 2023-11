Thinking Fast: How Performance Drives Delight

What makes Fastly faster? Nick will take us under the hood to reveal exactly how Fastly delivers unparalleled performance to your customers. He’ll show how we sweat the smallest details and employ innovative strategies with our technology. You’ll appreciate this view into Fastly’s unwavering commitment to squeezing the most out of every aspect of our network, and how it helps you delight your customers with great experiences.