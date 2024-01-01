Traveling light: simpler architecture & edge serverless positioned us to win | Fastly

When David Annez began as Head of Engineering at Loveholidays, the company was only using Fastly for image optimization. Over his first year, David led a full migration onto the platform, simply by moving the next right thing to the edge, again and again. In this talk, David shares actionable insights on how this performance-led engineering culture can enable businesses to drive down costs, simplify infrastructure, and increase conversion. He’ll also speak to the next phase of his team’s journey: realizing the true power of edge serverless, including a new experimentation platform running in Rust on Compute@Edge.