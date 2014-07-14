Announcing our Inaugural Varnish Meetup in NYC

Over the past few years, the various boroughs of New York have come together to build a very active technology community. We’ve been attending a lot of these community events, and now we’ve decided to give back.

Fastly has collaborated with one of our customers, online marketplace 1stDibs, to organize a Varnish Meetup in their offices.

Join us on Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30pm and hear our CEO, Artur Bergman, talk about why he chose to build a high performance content delivery network from Varnish. We’ll have lots of food and refreshments, too. RSVP here.

This is the first in an ongoing series of Varnish-oriented Meetups in New York. We’ll regularly bring in Varnish users and contributors from the community and have them to tell their stories and experiences. If you’d like to get involved, don't hesitate to give us a shout.

Fastly wants to provide an environment where developers can collaborate, learn, and ask questions. To keep up with updates and events, be sure to join the Varnish NYC Meetup group and follow Fastly on Twitter.