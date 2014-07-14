Elaine Greenberg
Senior Communications Manager, Fastly
Elaine Greenberg is a Senior Communications Manager at Fastly and co-organizer for Papers We Love SF. Trilingual in Russian, French, and English, she got a BA in Neuroscience at Wellesley College. In her free time, she obsesses over dogs, textured neutrals, and well-arranged florals.
How Fastly Supports an Ethical and Open Internet
Elaine Greenberg
Open source projects are the foundation of the internet; by sponsoring their important work, we support our vision for unfettered, scalable technical innovation. We've supported numerous open source projects since the inception of Fastly, and our founding team has invested time into open source development since our incorporation. Read on to learn about the evolution of our Open Source and Nonprofit Program.
The evolution of election technology
Elaine Greenberg, Anna MacLachlan
With more and more ways for candidates to engage with voters online, campaigns face a unique set of technical challenges, many of which weren’t present during the last presidential election. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the technical challenges candidates’ engineering teams face in 2016, as well as some of the strategies we’ve seen.
OSCON 2015 takeaways: open source innovation, caching strategies & more
Elaine Greenberg
O'Reilly’s Open Source Convention (OSCON) is always exciting. It’s easy to feel the collaborative, open source spirit throughout the conference and the events surrounding it. This year, our team traveled to Portland, Oregon to talk shop about all things web performance.
Join Fastly’s New Community Forum
Elaine Greenberg, Austin Spires
We’re beyond excited to introduce you to Fastly’s Community Forum. We’ve been working closely with our community to build an interactive, inclusive hub for our customers and fellow web performance nerds. The Forum is a place to share knowledge, give and receive help, and learn more about Fastly.
Fastly at OSCON 2014
Elaine Greenberg
Next week, we’ll be traveling up to beautiful Portland, Oregon to attend OSCON, O’Reilly’s Open Source Convention. We’re extremely excited to sponsor, attend, and speak at the conference this year.
Announcing our Inaugural Varnish Meetup in NYC
Elaine Greenberg
Over the past few years, the various boroughs of New York have come together to build a very active technology community. We’ve been attending a lot of these community events, and now we’ve decided to give back.