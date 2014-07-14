Elaine Greenberg is a Senior Communications Manager at Fastly and co-organizer for Papers We Love SF. Trilingual in Russian, French, and English, she got a BA in Neuroscience at Wellesley College. In her free time, she obsesses over dogs, textured neutrals, and well-arranged florals.

How Fastly Supports an Ethical and Open Internet Elaine Greenberg Open source projects are the foundation of the internet; by sponsoring their important work, we support our vision for unfettered, scalable technical innovation. We’ve supported numerous open source projects since the inception of Fastly, and our founding team has invested time into open source development since our incorporation. Read on to learn about the evolution of our Open Source and Nonprofit Program. January 03, 2018 Engineering Culture

The evolution of election technology Elaine Greenberg, Anna MacLachlan With more and more ways for candidates to engage with voters online, campaigns face a unique set of technical challenges, many of which weren’t present during the last presidential election. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the technical challenges candidates’ engineering teams face in 2016, as well as some of the strategies we’ve seen. November 03, 2016

OSCON 2015 takeaways: open source innovation, caching strategies & more | Fastly Elaine Greenberg O'Reilly’s Open Source Convention (OSCON) is always exciting. It’s easy to feel the collaborative, open source spirit throughout the conference and the events surrounding it. This year, our team traveled to Portland, Oregon to talk shop about all things web performance. July 24, 2015

Join Fastly’s New Community Forum Elaine Greenberg, Austin Spires We’re beyond excited to introduce you to Fastly’s Community Forum. We’ve been working closely with our community to build an interactive, inclusive hub for our customers and fellow web performance nerds. The Forum is a place to share knowledge, give and receive help, and learn more about Fastly. December 02, 2014

Fastly at OSCON 2014 Elaine Greenberg Next week, we’ll be traveling up to beautiful Portland, Oregon to attend OSCON, O’Reilly’s Open Source Convention. We’re extremely excited to sponsor, attend, and speak at the conference this year. July 16, 2014