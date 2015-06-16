Announcing Window Snyder as CSO

2015 has been a busy year for Fastly, and it’s only June. We’re growing rapidly, hiring great leaders, and continuing to expand our global network.

Today, I’m happy to announce that Window Snyder has joined our executive team as Chief Security Officer. Window was formerly a security and privacy strategist at Apple as well as security chief at Mozilla Corporation. At Fastly, she’ll help manage our expanding security offerings through our global edge infrastructure platform.

Since January 2015, we have also:

Increased staff headcount by 60%, and expanded offices in New York, London, and Japan (we’re currently hiring for all locations).

Increased our global network capacity by 35%, adding new and upgraded North American, European, and Asia Pacific (APAC) points of presence (POPs) in locations including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Sweden.

Increased server capacity in APAC by more than 150%.

Teamed up with Google Cloud Platform at Next in New York City, San Francisco, Tokyo, London, and Amsterdam.

Needless to say, we’ve come a long way since I started playing around with Varnish in 2008 and flew to London with two Dell servers checked in as luggage. As Fastly continues to grow, we’ll keep our focus on transparency while working hard to address and resolve our customers’ toughest challenges. Together with our partners and customers, we’re redefining content delivery — stay tuned for what’s coming in the months ahead.