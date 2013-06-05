As a founder of Fastly, Artur also served as its CEO from the company's creation in March 2011 until February 2020, when he transitioned to chief architect and executive chairperson of the board of directors. Before founding Fastly, Artur worked as CTO at Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform.

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together. November 09, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly Artur Bergman The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge. June 17, 2020 Product + 3 more

Decoding the digital divide Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap. April 29, 2020 Industry insights + 2 more

How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge. April 08, 2020 Performance + 2 more

Reflecting on the last nine years, and Fastly’s new CEO Artur Bergman I am stepping into the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson, and Joshua Bixby will become our new CEO. Growth and change have always come hand-in-hand at Fastly. Earlier today, Joshua and I sent the following emails to our employees at Fastly announcing this leadership transition. February 20, 2020

Fastly’s Initial Public Commit Artur Bergman Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective success of our global community and customers. I am so proud of what we’ve built together — and this is just the beginning. May 17, 2019

2018: What is Next for Fastly? Artur Bergman Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who share a similar vision – to create a better internet. July 16, 2018

Fastly in support of the ACLU and Gavin Grimm Artur Bergman Today, we joined our customers, partners, and friends in filing an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief challenging the Gloucester County School Board’s policy related to gender identity. We believe building and fostering inclusive workplace environments is the right thing to do March 02, 2017

2016: a year in review Artur Bergman Since the founding of Fastly in 2011, we’ve continued to grow along with our customers at a rapid pace — as of 2017, we’ve grown to nearly 10 Tbps of global network capacity. 2016 was an eventful year; here’s a look at where we’ve been and where we’re going in 2017. January 05, 2017

The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack Artur Bergman It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are often ignored. CEO Artur Bergman discusses the five emotional stages of a DDoS attack (and how to mitigate). November 17, 2016 Engineering

Announcing Fastly Managed CDN Artur Bergman Today, we’re pleased to announce general availability of the Fastly Managed CDN, a custom-built solution for high-traffic, content-driven businesses that need the benefits of a DIY content delivery solution without dedicating significant internal budget and resources to building their own. October 26, 2016 Product

Timeline for HTTP/2 Support Artur Bergman We’ve recently restructured some of our internal engineering teams in an effort to improve shipping velocity, and dedicated resources are working on an HTTP/2 strategy that meets Fastly standards. March 28, 2016 Product

Why Speed Matters with Bandwidth Artur Bergman We launched Fastly in July 2011 with seven employees and a mission to make web experiences faster. Four years later, Fastly has 240 employees (and growing), five offices (including a newly opened office in Denver), 26 global points of presence (POPs), and powers tens of thousands of websites. December 14, 2015

Raising $75 million to fund global expansion Artur Bergman We’ve raised $75 million in Series D funding led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. August 05, 2015

Expanding our presence in Japan: Partnership and a new POP Artur Bergman This week, I’m in Tokyo to attend SoftBank World 2015. Today I had the honor of sharing the stage with Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., to make a few announcements about Fastly’s expanding presence in Japan. July 30, 2015

Announcing Window Snyder as CSO Artur Bergman Today, I’m happy to announce that Window Snyder has joined our executive team as Chief Security Officer. Window was formerly a security and privacy strategist at Apple as well as security chief at Mozilla Corporation. At Fastly, she’ll help manage our expanding security offerings through our global edge infrastructure platform. June 16, 2015

Understanding Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator Artur Bergman Today, we’re happy to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that will combine the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed of our real-time content delivery network. November 04, 2014

A New Stage of Growth for Fastly Artur Bergman Today we’re excited to announce that Fastly has raised a $40 million Series C round. September 16, 2014