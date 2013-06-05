Artur Bergman
Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Fastly
As a founder of Fastly, Artur also served as its CEO from the company's creation in March 2011 until February 2020, when he transitioned to chief architect and executive chairperson of the board of directors. Before founding Fastly, Artur worked as CTO at Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform.
-
Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together
Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry
We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.DevOps+ 3 more
-
100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly
Artur Bergman
The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.Product+ 3 more
-
Decoding the digital divide
Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman
This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap.Industry insights+ 2 more
-
How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance
Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar
How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.Performance+ 2 more
-
Reflecting on the last nine years, and Fastly’s new CEO
Artur Bergman
I am stepping into the role of Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson, and Joshua Bixby will become our new CEO. Growth and change have always come hand-in-hand at Fastly. Earlier today, Joshua and I sent the following emails to our employees at Fastly announcing this leadership transition.
-
Fastly’s Initial Public Commit
Artur Bergman
Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective success of our global community and customers. I am so proud of what we’ve built together — and this is just the beginning.
-
2018: What is Next for Fastly?
Artur Bergman
Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who share a similar vision – to create a better internet.
-
Fastly in support of the ACLU and Gavin Grimm
Artur Bergman
Today, we joined our customers, partners, and friends in filing an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief challenging the Gloucester County School Board’s policy related to gender identity. We believe building and fostering inclusive workplace environments is the right thing to do
-
2016: a year in review
Artur Bergman
Since the founding of Fastly in 2011, we’ve continued to grow along with our customers at a rapid pace — as of 2017, we’ve grown to nearly 10 Tbps of global network capacity. 2016 was an eventful year; here’s a look at where we’ve been and where we’re going in 2017.
-
The 5 emotional stages of a DDoS attack
Artur Bergman
It’s emotionally damaging to be the victim of a DDoS, to say the least. The technological consequences of an unmitigated DDoS attack can cripple businesses, but the emotional impacts are often ignored. CEO Artur Bergman discusses the five emotional stages of a DDoS attack (and how to mitigate).Engineering
-
Announcing Fastly Managed CDN
Artur Bergman
Today, we’re pleased to announce general availability of the Fastly Managed CDN, a custom-built solution for high-traffic, content-driven businesses that need the benefits of a DIY content delivery solution without dedicating significant internal budget and resources to building their own.Product
-
Timeline for HTTP/2 Support
Artur Bergman
We’ve recently restructured some of our internal engineering teams in an effort to improve shipping velocity, and dedicated resources are working on an HTTP/2 strategy that meets Fastly standards.Product
-
Why Speed Matters with Bandwidth
Artur Bergman
We launched Fastly in July 2011 with seven employees and a mission to make web experiences faster. Four years later, Fastly has 240 employees (and growing), five offices (including a newly opened office in Denver), 26 global points of presence (POPs), and powers tens of thousands of websites.
-
Raising $75 million to fund global expansion
Artur Bergman
We’ve raised $75 million in Series D funding led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.
-
Expanding our presence in Japan: Partnership and a new POP
Artur Bergman
This week, I’m in Tokyo to attend SoftBank World 2015. Today I had the honor of sharing the stage with Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., to make a few announcements about Fastly’s expanding presence in Japan.
-
Announcing Window Snyder as CSO
Artur Bergman
Today, I’m happy to announce that Window Snyder has joined our executive team as Chief Security Officer. Window was formerly a security and privacy strategist at Apple as well as security chief at Mozilla Corporation. At Fastly, she’ll help manage our expanding security offerings through our global edge infrastructure platform.
-
Understanding Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator
Artur Bergman
Today, we’re happy to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform that will combine the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed of our real-time content delivery network.
-
A New Stage of Growth for Fastly
Artur Bergman
Today we’re excited to announce that Fastly has raised a $40 million Series C round.
-
Fastly Welcomes New Executive Team Hires
Artur Bergman
Today, we’re excited to welcome three new Fastly team members.
-
Move Fastly
Artur Bergman
When I started Fastly in 2011 I wanted to bring the CDN experience into the 21st century – CDNs were too slow, inflexible and opaque. Based on our experience building large websites, we re-thought how to deliver content, built a powerful caching engine and tied it together with advanced distributed systems.