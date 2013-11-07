Artur Bergman’s Talk at Velocity NYC 2013
If you missed Fastly CEO Artur Bergman’s talk "Latency is the mind killer" at Velocity NYC, watch it here to learn how latency affects network performance (and how to cure it).
If you missed Fastly CEO Artur Bergman’s talk "Latency is the mind killer" at Velocity NYC, watch it here to learn how latency affects network performance (and how to cure it).
1 min read
Kelly Jandro leads Fastly’s Customer Marketing program, where she works with customers to tell their stories through case studies and events. She has an Economics degree from Northwestern.