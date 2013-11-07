Kelly Jandro leads Fastly’s Customer Marketing program, where she works with customers to tell their stories through case studies and events. She has an Economics degree from Northwestern.

Steve Souders on High Performance Web Components Kelly Jandro At April's WebPerf meetup in San Francisco, Fastly Chief Performance Officer Steve Souders discussed the synchronous and asynchronous nature of Web Components, and how they can impact the rendering of the entire page. May 15, 2014

Jason Cook's "Stupid Boot Tricks" Kelly Jandro Fastly principal engineer Jason Cook explains how he uses iPXE and Chef to get to boot management bliss. Check out his slides from ChefConf 2014 here. April 23, 2014

Jason Cook at ChefConf 2014 Kelly Jandro Today, Fastly principal engineer Jason Cook will be speaking at ChefConf 2014 in San Francisco. His talk will focus on building a boot system using Chef's API and iPXE to create a lightweight tool for managing install and firmware updating of hosts and network gear. April 14, 2014

Fastly at PyCon 2014 Kelly Jandro This week, we’re traveling to Montreal for PyCon 2014. If you’ll be there, make sure to stop by booth #611 in the Exhibit Hall to chat with a Fastly engineer, explore our real-time analytics dashboard, and pick up a Fastly shirt. April 07, 2014

Steve Souders at Fluent 2014 Kelly Jandro We were thrilled to be a part of Fluent Conf 2014. Big thanks to everyone who stopped by the Fastly booth to chat with our engineers and pick up a Fastly shirt. If you missed Fastly CPO Steve Souders' Fluent talk about the Perception of Speed, you can watch it below. March 18, 2014

Fastly at Fluent 2014 Kelly Jandro The Fastly team is attending Fluent this week in San Francisco. We’ll be at booth #206 right next to our friends from New Relic. Come by to talk with one of our engineers, grab a Fastly shirt, and learn how to win our DevOps survival kit. March 11, 2014

Jason Cook at Linux Conference Australia 2014 Kelly Jandro Last week, Fastly engineer Jason Cook spoke about TCP tuning at the 2014 Linux Conference in Australia. His session covers tuning several aspects of your application and the underlying TCP stack to deliver the best possible performance over the public Internet. If you missed it, check out the video below. January 14, 2014

Fastly CDN Expands Kelly Jandro At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new Miami POP online to improve user experience in South and Central America. We also brought a second London POP online and increased the capacity in our existing London and Frankfurt POPs. In addition to our existing POPs in Tokyo and New Zealand, we’ve added new POPs in Singapore and Hong Kong to bring our customers’ content even closer to users in Asia Pacific. These upgrades are already available to current customers. November 26, 2013 Performance + 3 more

We're in London This Week Kelly Jandro We’re headed to London this week for Velocity Europe! If you’re attending, please stop by kiosk #306 in the Exhibit Hall to meet the Fastly team and chat with our engineers. November 11, 2013

Join Fastly for a Gigaom Webinar Kelly Jandro On Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00am PT, we invite you to join us for a free Gigaom Research analyst roundtable webinar exploring how growth in dynamic and real-time web content is forcing changes to the traditional content delivery network. November 08, 2013